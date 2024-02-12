Colton Underwood says his 'days of sinning are over'

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood is giving fans an update on married life!

According to People, the ex-football player was one of the many celebs in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl over the weekend, where they chatted with him about his relationship with Jordan C. Brown.

“I’m in my PG Disney era, and I’m loving the peaceful life that I have,” Underwood said.

He also shared that he’s whisking Brown away for a trip to the Redwoods for Valentine’s Day, and joked that his “days of sinning are over.”

When Underwood first joined Bachelor Nation in 2018 as a contestant on The Bachelorette, he revealed that he was still a virgin. He later hinted that changed during his time as leading man on The Bachelor not long afterwards.

He ultimately came out as gay in 2021, around the time he met Brown at a Los Angeles party.

“And then two months went by and we were on the same trip in [Provincetown, Massachusetts] and it was like magnets,” he told StyleLikeU earlier this year.

The two were engaged by February of the following year, and tied the knot with a ceremony in Napa Valley in May 2023.

With that timeline, it’s unclear when, exactly, Underwood’s big “days of sinning” may have taken place, but we’re happy for him that he seems to have found the “PG Disney era” of his dreams all the same.

“I’ve never been more sure about something,” he previously said of his marriage to Brown. “I love the family that we’ve created already.”