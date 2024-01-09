Watch Marvel 'Echo' star Devery Jacobs clap back at online trolls who *shocker* hate diversity

Marvel has been taking small steps toward creating a more diverse cinematic universe, but leave it to internet trolls to act like that’s a bad thing.

In the lead-up to Echo, which features the MCU’s first Native American lead in a live-action project, some viral comments questioned whether the miniseries was necessary since the Native American character Kahhori had already been introduced in the animated series What If…?

Despite the MCU's severe lack of diversity and the two indigenous characters having different backgrounds, the viral comments claimed it would be “repetitive” to have them both.

Devery Jacobs, the Native American voice actor behind Kahhori in What If…? who also appears in Echo as the character Bonnie, clapped back at the haters while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Echo on Monday

“Would somebody go up to a white guy and say, ‘This is the one perspective for a white story that is out there’? Would somebody go and say that?” Jacobs asked while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s egregious, that’s insane that anybody would say that.”