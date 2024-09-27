Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler's Broadway debut in 'Romeo + Juliet' had the audience & CAST in TEARS

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor made their Broadway debuts last night in the latest take on William Shakespeare's classic tragedy, Romeo + Juliet. And although the majority of their respective adoring fanbases will have to wait for a shot to see the show live, it didn't stop them from celebrating right alongside them on social media.

Much fanfare was made ahead of the opening performance. Conor has amassed a slew of support following his starring role in Heartstopper, whereas Zegler had already proven herself to be cut out for The Great White Way thanks to Steven Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story.

But what fans of the two ultimately focused on the most was an endearing video of the cast taking their bows at the end of the inaugural performance. The crowd can be seen standing and cheering as the two hug. And even at a distance, it's clear they got emotional as each took center stage.