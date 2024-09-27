Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler's Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet had the cast & audience in TEARS

Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler's Broadway debut in 'Romeo + Juliet' had the audience & CAST in TEARS

Kit Connor; Rachel Zegler
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images; Joy Malone/Getty Images

This is the sweetest thing ever!

rachelkiley

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor made their Broadway debuts last night in the latest take on William Shakespeare's classic tragedy, Romeo + Juliet. And although the majority of their respective adoring fanbases will have to wait for a shot to see the show live, it didn't stop them from celebrating right alongside them on social media.

Much fanfare was made ahead of the opening performance. Conor has amassed a slew of support following his starring role in Heartstopper, whereas Zegler had already proven herself to be cut out for The Great White Way thanks to Steven Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story.

But what fans of the two ultimately focused on the most was an endearing video of the cast taking their bows at the end of the inaugural performance. The crowd can be seen standing and cheering as the two hug. And even at a distance, it's clear they got emotional as each took center stage.

"The youth are f**ked," reads the official description of director Sam Gold's Romeo + Juliet, per Playbill. "Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way."

The cast is rounded out by Tommy Dorfman, Gabby Beans, Nihar Duvvuri, Sola Fadiran, Daniel Bravo Hernández, Taheen Modak, Jasai Chase-Owens, and Gían Pérez, with music by Jack Antonoff.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentTheater
broadwaykit connorrachel zeglerromeo julietromeo and juliet
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio