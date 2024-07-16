Wait, is Kit Connor about to become our new favorite gay Marvel superhero?

Rumor on the street is that Heartstopper’s Kit Connor is about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and we need a moment to clutch our pearls and offer a prayer this rumor is actually based in fact.
The rumor first started gaining traction when the X, formerly Twitter, account MyTimeToShineHello tweeted out about a "HULKING scoop" that was now available for people who subscribe to them, with the comments on the post turned off.
Austin Medeiros then tweeted out that this scoop was that Marvel Studios wants Kit Connor to portray Hulkling, a matter which a writer for My Cosmic Circus, Alex P, addressed on his own feed by saying he thought the casting was slightly stereotypical, yet plausible all the same.
The Cosmic Marvel account then posted the rumor with credit to Alex, who reaffirmed that he simply corroborated the information, not sourced it himself (though he did admit it was plausible).
Still, the rumor itself has fans eager for confirmation, with a poll sent out by Medeiros showing 84.3% of the 1,000 people polled approved of the casting if it’s true.
The reason for the excitement digs deeper than our love for Connor. The potential for a Hulkling character to begin with has our attention because he’s one-half of Marvel’s most prominent gay couple alongside Scarlet Witch’s son, Wiccan — aka the character Connor's Heartstopper costar Joe Locke is playing in Agatha All Along — talk about a reunion! The two make up quite the power couple in canon, and the chance to see their queer storyline played out in one of the biggest film companies in the world is amazing.
If this storyline really happens, it could be a positive shift toward more significant LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media, particularly with those who love the superhero genre. The MCU’s parent company, Disney, is also often criticized for its lack of true queer representation, so this could be a great opportunity for them to rectify that.
For now, we’ll wait as patiently as we can for details, and cross our fingers this is more than just a rumor.
In the meantime, keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions to the news.