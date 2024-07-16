Wait, is Kit Connor about to become our new favorite gay Marvel superhero?

Rumor on the street is that Heartstopper’s Kit Connor is about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and we need a moment to clutch our pearls and offer a prayer this rumor is actually based in fact.

The rumor first started gaining traction when the X, formerly Twitter, account MyTimeToShineHello tweeted out about a "HULKING scoop" that was now available for people who subscribe to them, with the comments on the post turned off.

Austin Medeiros then tweeted out that this scoop was that Marvel Studios wants Kit Connor to portray Hulkling, a matter which a writer for My Cosmic Circus, Alex P, addressed on his own feed by saying he thought the casting was slightly stereotypical, yet plausible all the same.

The Cosmic Marvel account then posted the rumor with credit to Alex, who reaffirmed that he simply corroborated the information, not sourced it himself (though he did admit it was plausible).

Still, the rumor itself has fans eager for confirmation, with a poll sent out by Medeiros showing 84.3% of the 1,000 people polled approved of the casting if it’s true.