Kit Connor makes fans swoon with shirtless trailer for Broadway's 'Romeo and Juliet'

If you’ve been missing Heartstopper since the second season aired and can’t wait until October when the series returns to get more Kit Connor in your life, you’re in luck because the hunky bisexual actor is headed to Broadway!
After months of teasing his involvement in the play, a trailer was released yesterday, giving fans a taste of the stars’ roles as star-crossed lovers in the famous Shakespeare tragedy.
“The youth are f**ked,” the official synopsis reads. “Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into brutal chaos that can only end one way.”
Set to the Bleachers’ song “Tiny Moves,” the trailer shows a modern-day interpretation of Romeo and Juliet — much like the popular Bar Luhrmann film adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes — with scenes that show off the pair’s playful side and their chemistry.
Plus, you get to see Connor’s toned arms in a tank top and a bedroom scene where he’s not wearing a shirt, and you get a glimpse of his bare chest!
This didn’t go unnoticed by fans who took to the comment section under the trailer on YouTube, writing comments like, “I swear Kit Connor just gets more beautiful each day.” Another person commented, “Kit Connor is the type of guy that when you look at him you have to take a minute to process the amount of attractiveness you just witnessed,” while someone else said they weren’t “prepared to see kit shirtless.”
The Broadway play will run for 16 weeks at the Circle in the Square Theater, giving fans plenty of chances to catch Connor and Zegler on stage as Romeo and Juliet. Previews will start on September 26, and tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.