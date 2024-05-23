Kit Connor makes fans swoon with shirtless trailer for Broadway's 'Romeo and Juliet'

If you’ve been missing Heartstopper since the second season aired and can’t wait until October when the series returns to get more Kit Connor in your life, you’re in luck because the hunky bisexual actor is headed to Broadway!

Connor, who plays Nick Nelson in the popular queer teen drama, is set to play Romeo in a Romeo and Juliet stage adaptation opposite The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Rachel Zegler, The Pink News reports.

After months of teasing his involvement in the play, a trailer was released yesterday, giving fans a taste of the stars’ roles as star-crossed lovers in the famous Shakespeare tragedy.

“The youth are f**ked,” the official synopsis reads. “Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into brutal chaos that can only end one way.”