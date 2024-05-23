Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Kit Connor makes fans swoon with shirtless trailer for Broadway's 'Romeo and Juliet'

Kit Connor makes fans swoon with shirtless trailer for Broadway's 'Romeo and Juliet'

Kit Connor stars alongside Rachel Zegler in Romeo and Juliet on Broadway
BroadwayDirect/YouTube

Kit Connor stars opposite Rachel Zegler as the infamous star-crossed lovers.

If you’ve been missing Heartstopper since the second season aired and can’t wait until October when the series returns to get more Kit Connor in your life, you’re in luck because the hunky bisexual actor is headed to Broadway!

Connor, who plays Nick Nelson in the popular queer teen drama, is set to play Romeo in a Romeo and Juliet stage adaptation opposite The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Rachel Zegler, The Pink News reports.

After months of teasing his involvement in the play, a trailer was released yesterday, giving fans a taste of the stars’ roles as star-crossed lovers in the famous Shakespeare tragedy.

“The youth are f**ked,” the official synopsis reads. “Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Set to the Bleachers’ song “Tiny Moves,” the trailer shows a modern-day interpretation of Romeo and Juliet — much like the popular Bar Luhrmann film adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes — with scenes that show off the pair’s playful side and their chemistry.

Plus, you get to see Connor’s toned arms in a tank top and a bedroom scene where he’s not wearing a shirt, and you get a glimpse of his bare chest!

This didn’t go unnoticed by fans who took to the comment section under the trailer on YouTube, writing comments like, “I swear Kit Connor just gets more beautiful each day.” Another person commented, “Kit Connor is the type of guy that when you look at him you have to take a minute to process the amount of attractiveness you just witnessed,” while someone else said they weren’t “prepared to see kit shirtless.”

The Broadway play will run for 16 weeks at the Circle in the Square Theater, giving fans plenty of chances to catch Connor and Zegler on stage as Romeo and Juliet. Previews will start on September 26, and tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster.

From Your Site Articles
EntertainmentGayCelebrities
entertainmentheartstopperkit connorrachel zeglerbroadwaybroadway playromeo and juilettrailer
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio