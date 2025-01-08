Kyle Richards says 'let the rumors begin' about her and Kesha's 'connection' and we're here for it

The fourteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is in full swing, and the sixth episode of the season that premiered on January 7 had an unexpected guest: Kesha, who was there as a close friend of Kyle Richards.
When the singer arrived to attend a red carpet premiere at The Viper Room for RHOBH star Erika Jayne to promote her new song, “Dominos,” Richards made a joke in her confessional about “letting the rumors begin,” and even made a comment to Kesha about “freeing the nipple” during the show.
Richards also recently addressed the “difficult conversation” she’s had with her children about her “evolving sexuality.”
This wasn’t actually the first time Richards and Kesha have been seen publicly together, which started in March 2024 when they attended an Academy Awards viewing party hosted by Elton John’s AIDS Foundation together. They then attended Coachella together the next month with Richards' niece, Paris Hilton, and also went skiing in Aspen.
There are also further tie-ins with Richards’ other rumored lover, Morgan Wade. Kesha appeared on the song “Walked on Water” with Wade on her fourth studio, Obsessed, after initially connecting through Richards.
As to how Kesha and Richards met, it was also the same avenue Richards used to meet Wade: Instagram.
“Kesha and I met on Instagram,” Richards said in her confessional when Kesha first appeared on the episode. “She was following me. We DMed each other. And she’s here with me tonight.”
Sounds familiar.
During the RHOBH After Show, Richards delved further into their relationship with Jayne.
“I just automatically connected with her,” she said. “She’s just so sweet and has such a big heart.” Due to Kesha’s talent, creative drive, and non-judgmental attitude, Richards said it ultimately led them to become “really close friends, fast.”
Whether anything’s happening between the two or if Richards is just fanning the flame for the fun of it, we may never know.
But, honestly?
We ship it.
Catch new episodes of RHOBH on Tuesdays on Bravo, which are available to stream on Peacock the following day. Check out Kesha’s new single, “Delusional,” below, and keep an eye out for her upcoming yet-to-be-named sixth album.