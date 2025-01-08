Kyle Richards says 'let the rumors begin' about her and Kesha's 'connection' and we're here for it

The fourteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is in full swing, and the sixth episode of the season that premiered on January 7 had an unexpected guest: Kesha, who was there as a close friend of Kyle Richards.

When the singer arrived to attend a red carpet premiere at The Viper Room for RHOBH star Erika Jayne to promote her new song, “Dominos,” Richards made a joke in her confessional about “letting the rumors begin,” and even made a comment to Kesha about “freeing the nipple” during the show.

Richards also recently addressed the “difficult conversation” she’s had with her children about her “evolving sexuality.” This wasn’t actually the first time Richards and Kesha have been seen publicly together, which started in March 2024 when they attended an Academy Awards viewing party hosted by Elton John’s AIDS Foundation together. They then attended Coachella together the next month with Richards' niece, Paris Hilton, and also went skiing in Aspen.

There are also further tie-ins with Richards' other rumored lover, Morgan Wade. Kesha appeared on the song "Walked on Water" with Wade on her fourth studio, Obsessed, after initially connecting through Richards.