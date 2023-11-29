Scroll To Top
Erika Jayne Comes For ‘Wet Blanket’ Sutton Stracke After Vegas Trip

Images: Emily Shur/Bravo

Plus, new housewife Annemarie Wiley is coming in hot on tonight's episode of RHOBH.

rickycornish

These diamonds are certainly in the rough.

Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills attended BravoCon in Las Vegas and spilled all the tea on what's to come on the current 13th season.

As fans will see on tonight's episode, the ladies question Kyle Richards on the status of her marriage with Mauricio Umansky. The couple announced their separation over the summer amidst rumors that Richards was in a lesbian relationship with singer Morgan Wade.

"I'm actually hanging in there. I'm surprised how strong I am. I'm just really taking such good care of myself to stay strong and it's working," Richards tells PRIDE.

Erika, Dorit, Kyle & Annemarie Spill Hot 'RHOBH' Tea at BravoCon 2023youtu.be

Richards spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her estranged husband and her family, leaving fans wondering if everything is fine at the moment.

On tonight's episode, the RHOBH OG faces the rumors head on with a new cast member joining the show... Annemarie Wiley, who goes head-to-head with Crystal Kung Minkoff later in the season.

"I don't want to give anything away. You'll have to watch it and see. I promise you... it will make sense. I'm always going to be myself. When somebody lies about me and who I am, like sorry... I'm not the one," Wiley says.

Plus, the women are still at odds following a crazy trip to Las Vegas where Sutton Stracke stormed out of Magic Mike Live after watching Minkoff and Erika Jayne get pulled up on stage.

"A wet blanket tried to ruin our really good time and I'm not here for it! What are we going to do? Act like nuns? No! Give the people what they want. You're not supposed to go to Magic Mike clutching your pearls," Jayne says.

The tea is hot! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights on Bravo. To see the full interviews with the ladies, check out the videos above and below.

Sutton, Garcelle, & Crystal Talk 'RHOBH' Drama at BravoCon 2023youtu.be

InterviewsTVVideoViralLesbianEntertainmentEventsCelebrities
bravobravoconcrystal kung minkofferika jayneeventsinterviewskyle richardslas vegasmauricio umanskymorgan wadereal housewivesreal housewives of beverly hillsreality tvsutton stracke
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

