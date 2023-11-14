After selling off his eponymous line and retiring from the fashion world, fashion designer Tom Ford opened up about his storied career and how he made every man look like they were well-hung.

The gay fashion designer is best known for reviving Gucci during his 10-year reign as creative director before making a name for himself as a provocateur when he struck out on his own. Now that he’s sold off his business to Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion in 2021 and stepped away from the fashion world earlier this year, Ford revealed some tricks of the trade in a new interview with GQ.

“When I was cutting the underwear for Tom Ford men’s, I put every pair on. And if you cut the thighs tight, but you leave a little extra fabric in the middle, you have a bigger d*ck,” Ford explained.

“And, I’m sorry, when you’re walking around in your underwear, you want to look like you’re well-endowed, even if you’re not,” he said. “I mean, no matter who you are, you want a bigger d*ck. Probably people with d*cks like this [holds hands about a foot apart], want a bigger d*ck.”

Men may have been clamoring to get their hands on the 62-year-old designer and film director’s flattering underwear, but it was trickier to get a male model to walk the runway in his G-string. “When I wanted to show those G-strings, it was hard to get a really good male model. Finally, one of them was like, ‘Yes, I’ll wear the thong.’ Thank God,” he said.

But finding someone to wear the revealing underwear wasn’t the only issue, once he got the model into them, he discovered a new problem. “At the show, he was about to go down the runway and I would check everyone, right? I looked down and it was like Peter Cottontail,” Ford quipped. “So much hair sticking out of his ass crack. I said, ‘Give me the trimmers.’ I bent him over and I literally just went zip! And then I said, ‘Okay, you can go out.’ And out he went.”

Despite making a name for himself designing sexy underwear, Ford preferred going commando until he realized how little that left to the imagination. “Well, especially with jeans, because these have rips. And any minute another rip is gonna happen,” Ford said of the distressed jeans he wore to the interview with the outlet. “Probably 10 years ago — this is true — before I was wearing underwear, I looked down and an actual testicle was completely out.”

Ford lived a storied life even before becoming one of the most famous fashion designers in the world, including a wild night where he met Andy Warhol at Studio 54 and ended up giving author Ian Falconer a blow job in the back of a cab while the two were college students at NYU and he didn’t know he was gay yet.

“By the end of the night, I was giving Ian Falconer a blowjob in the cab on the way back to his house on Eighth Street and Fifth Avenue, which he shared with Patrick McMullan,” he recalled. “I remember waking up the next morning in Ian's loft bed. Thinking, What the fuck did I do? And I remember saying to him — you've seen it in movies — “This was great, but, you know, I'm not gay.”

What we wouldn’t give to have been a fly on the wall of Studio 54 that night!