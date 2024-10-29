Scroll To Top
Movies

The trailer for Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer' is even sexier and more emotional than we'd hoped

The trailer for Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer' is even sexier and more emotional than we'd hoped

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in Queer
Courtesy of A24

This Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey starring film is really living up to its title!

The makers of the upcoming Luca Guadagnino-directed film Queer have been edging us for months. From first-look images to tantalizing movie posters to interviews with the cast who have teased erotic sex scenes, the excitement has been building slowly, and now we’re dying to see more.

Luckily, the first trailer was finally released today, and it’s just as sexy, emotional, and mesmerizing as we were hoping!

Hunky 007 actor Daniel Craig stars alongside Outer Banks heartthrob Drew Starkey as gay lovers in the appropriately titled Queer.

Set in 1950’s Mexico City and based on a William S. Burroughs novel of the same name, the film follows American expat William Lee (Craig) as he spends his days by himself with only a few members of a small American community for company when he meets former soldier Eugene Allerton (Starkey) who is new to the area, but shows William that it might be “possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody,” the official synopsis reads.

The film also stars Omar Apollo, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and Henrique Zaga and features music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails fame.

The two-minute trailer shows a lot of promise. Not only does it look and feel like the ‘50s, but we get a peek at William’s emotional struggle and obsession with Eugene (portrayed beautifully by Craig), surrealistic moments that have us curious to see more, and a glimpse at the seductive sex scenes we’ve heard so much about.

Queer will have a limited theatrical release starting on November 27, 2024. Watch the trailer below!

From Your Site Articles
MoviesGayEntertainmentLGBTQ+Queer
moviesdaniel craigdrew starkeylgbtq+ charactersluca guadagninomovie traileromar apolloqueerqueer moviequeer trailertrailerwilliam s burroughs
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio