The trailer for Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer' is even sexier and more emotional than we'd hoped

The makers of the upcoming Luca Guadagnino-directed film Queer have been edging us for months. From first-look images to tantalizing movie posters to interviews with the cast who have teased erotic sex scenes, the excitement has been building slowly, and now we’re dying to see more.

Luckily, the first trailer was finally released today, and it’s just as sexy, emotional, and mesmerizing as we were hoping!

Hunky 007 actor Daniel Craig stars alongside Outer Banks heartthrob Drew Starkey as gay lovers in the appropriately titled Queer.

Set in 1950’s Mexico City and based on a William S. Burroughs novel of the same name, the film follows American expat William Lee (Craig) as he spends his days by himself with only a few members of a small American community for company when he meets former soldier Eugene Allerton (Starkey) who is new to the area, but shows William that it might be “possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody,” the official synopsis reads.

The film also stars Omar Apollo, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and Henrique Zaga and features music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails fame.

The two-minute trailer shows a lot of promise. Not only does it look and feel like the ‘50s, but we get a peek at William’s emotional struggle and obsession with Eugene (portrayed beautifully by Craig), surrealistic moments that have us curious to see more, and a glimpse at the seductive sex scenes we’ve heard so much about.

Queer will have a limited theatrical release starting on November 27, 2024. Watch the trailer below!