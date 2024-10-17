Katy O'Brian weighs in on Sydney Sweeney as lesbian boxer and we can't wait to be ringside

Sydney Sweeney and Katy O'Brian starring in a queer sports movie together sounds like the description of one of our fantasies, not an actual Hollywood movie, but sometimes dreams really do come true!

Yesterday, the Euphoria star posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her upcoming film — a biopic about boxer Christy Martin — showing her posing with her guns out in a '90s hairstyle.

"Well the cat's out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here's a little BTS from my film I'm working on right now," Sweeney wrote on Instagram.

Fans were then thrilled to find out that O'Brian, who was catapulted to fame earlier this year when she starred in the lesbian erotic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, was also cast in the upcoming film when she reposted the photo of Sweeney on X (formerly Twitter) along with the caption, "And she packs quite a punch!"