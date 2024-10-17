Scroll To Top
Katy O'Brian weighs in on Sydney Sweeney as lesbian boxer and we can't wait to be ringside

Katy OBrian and Sydney Sweeney
Tinseltown/Shutterstock; Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The two women being in a lesbian sports movie together is like a dream come true!

Sydney Sweeney and Katy O'Brian starring in a queer sports movie together sounds like the description of one of our fantasies, not an actual Hollywood movie, but sometimes dreams really do come true!

Yesterday, the Euphoria star posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her upcoming film — a biopic about boxer Christy Martin — showing her posing with her guns out in a '90s hairstyle.

"Well the cat's out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here's a little BTS from my film I'm working on right now," Sweeney wrote on Instagram.

Fans were then thrilled to find out that O'Brian, who was catapulted to fame earlier this year when she starred in the lesbian erotic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, was also cast in the upcoming film when she reposted the photo of Sweeney on X (formerly Twitter) along with the caption, "And she packs quite a punch!"

While we don't know what real-life person O'Brian will be portraying, Sweeney is starring as Martin in the untitled true-crime biopic about the professional boxer's path to the world championship, her relationship with another woman, and surviving an attempted murder by her husband.

"Over the past few months, I've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring," Sweeney continued in her Instagram post. "Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I'm honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :) CHRISTY MARTIN."

We can't wait to see the two women in a sweaty sports movie together!

MoviesEntertainmentSportsLesbianCelebrities
boxingchristy martinchristy martin biopickaty o'brianlesbian characterssports moviesydney sweeney
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

