Demi Lovato & 'Drag Race UK' star's long-lost song leaked and has fans salivating for more

Just breathe!

The pop girlies are celebrating this week after a long-buried unreleased Demi Lovato song featuring Drag Race UK queen Bimini surfaced on social media.

The sexy EDM track called “Breathe” was created by the duo several years ago, and while it’s popped up on the internet at different points during that time, it went viral yesterday after a fan account posted a 30-second clip of the song, writing, “Just discovered that Bimini & Demi Lovato recorded a song together in 2022 that never got released and it’s an absolute banger omg?!?”

The post on X (formerly Twitter) has already racked up more than 270,000 views at the time of publication and has inspired others to post about wanting Lovato and Bimini to officially release the song and create a full EDM album together.

Not only is the song a bop, but its lyrics are unapologetically queer too, which makes sense considering Lovato is nonbinary, and Bimini identifies as genderfluid. “Meet me in the dark room, you know I wanna dance with you, na na… baby can’t you see you’re my fantasy, come and get my sweet femme energy,” they sing in “Breathe.” The club banger takes a steamy turn with the lyrics, “Take me from the front then hit the back, you make me feel so good that I forget to breathe.” And Bimini's contribution slaps just as hard — if not harder.

Fans immediately took to social media to post about their love of the long-lost potential hit, with one person writing on X, “oh I love a good joint slay moment… I’m gonna need demi lovato and Bimini to release this song like right now.”