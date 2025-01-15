Scroll To Top
Music

Demi Lovato & 'Drag Race UK' star's long-lost song leaked and has fans salivating for more

Demi Lovato & 'Drag Race UK' star's long-lost song leaked and has fans salivating for more

Demi Lovato and Bimini
Joe Seer/Shutterstock; BBC Three

Give us an official release so we can dance all night to this queer banger!

Just breathe!

The pop girlies are celebrating this week after a long-buried unreleased Demi Lovato song featuring Drag Race UK queen Bimini surfaced on social media.

The sexy EDM track called “Breathe” was created by the duo several years ago, and while it’s popped up on the internet at different points during that time, it went viral yesterday after a fan account posted a 30-second clip of the song, writing, “Just discovered that Bimini & Demi Lovato recorded a song together in 2022 that never got released and it’s an absolute banger omg?!?”

The post on X (formerly Twitter) has already racked up more than 270,000 views at the time of publication and has inspired others to post about wanting Lovato and Bimini to officially release the song and create a full EDM album together.

Not only is the song a bop, but its lyrics are unapologetically queer too, which makes sense considering Lovato is nonbinary, and Bimini identifies as genderfluid.

“Meet me in the dark room, you know I wanna dance with you, na na… baby can’t you see you’re my fantasy, come and get my sweet femme energy,” they sing in “Breathe.”

The club banger takes a steamy turn with the lyrics, “Take me from the front then hit the back, you make me feel so good that I forget to breathe.”

And Bimini's contribution slaps just as hard — if not harder.

Fans immediately took to social media to post about their love of the long-lost potential hit, with one person writing on X, “oh I love a good joint slay moment… I’m gonna need demi lovato and Bimini to release this song like right now.”

After clips of the song surfaced on social media and fans started clamoring for an official release of “Breathe,” Bimini got in on the conversation, too.

“If you want it released… blow it up. I’ve been wanting this out for over 3 years. It’s out of my hands,” they wrote in an X post that has since been deleted, according to The Pink News.

Lovato hasn’t released an album since 2023’s Revamped but is rumored to be dropping new music later this year, while Bimini released their last single, “Take It All,” in November 2024.

Listen to the full song below.

From Your Site Articles
MusicGenderFluidNonbinaryEntertainmentQueerCelebrities
biminidemi lovatodrag racebreathe songdrag race ukmusicpop musicpop singerpop starsocial mediaviral
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio