We all want to know... who would Zedd collaborate with next?

The EDM legend has worked with the biggest female artists in the world including Ariana Grande, Hayley Williams, Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, and so many more.

His latest catchy single "Lucky" features vocals from bisexual singer Remi Wolf and the trippy music video has all of his fans absolutely living.

"It feels surreal! It's been nearly a decade since my last album. I finally created Telos and I'm unspeakably proud of what I've achieved with this album. I'm in a really lucky position and I don't take that for granted," Zedd tells PRIDE.

Zedd's fans have followed his impressive career since he exploded onto the scene with his massive hit "Clarity" back in 2012. For many EDM fans, that song was their introduction into the genre.

"Some [fans] may have been 13 years old when they heard my music and now they're 25 or 26 years old! That's a pretty big difference... they've doubled their lives! 'Clarity' has never been bigger. It's crazy to say, but it gets bigger with every show that I play. It gives me goosebumps every single night."

Since the mainstream acclaim of "Clarity," Zedd has dropped so many notable bangers with our favorite female singers, but he's just getting started. The star is manifesting even more powerful collabs in the future.

"The amount of amazing singers out there that I would love to work with is genuinely near endless. Dua Lipa has a very specific voice that I love. Adele has an incredible voice... and then there's the Billie Eilish's of the world. I almost can mold any song to any voice and I'm very thankful for that."

Zedd's portfolio certainly speaks for itself, but he's well aware that the LGBTQ+ community makes up a very large part of his passionate fanbase, which he couldn't be more grateful for.

"[Here's] the perfect opportunity for me to give a huge thank you, not just to all my fans, but to specifically my LGBTQ+ community. There's so much love and openness. It's easier for them to express their feelings and I'm looking for emotion. I'm looking for energy. My biggest fanbases end up being in the cities with the biggest LGBTQ+ communities."

Telos is available everywhere now. To see the full interview with Zedd, check out the video at the top of the page.