Lady Gaga fans are ready to riot over scenes missing from 'Joker' sequel

Lady Gaga
Fred Duval/Shutterstock

This is truly villainous.

rachelkiley

Lady Gaga fans are fuming after early screenings of Joker: Folie à Deux suggest a number of her scenes were cut — including ones that appeared in the trailer.

The sequel to Todd Phillips' controversial take on the most infamous Batman villain isn't yet out in the United States. But a combination of early screenings and info from fans in other countries where the theatrical release is already underway has left folks flummoxed.

"I'll never forgive them for cutting these scenes," reads one popular post on X, sharing screenshots that had previously circulated ahead of the film's release.

Among the scenes said to be cut is a big crowd number featuring both Lee Quinzel (Gaga) and Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) that was featured in the trailer and other promotional materials.

Several moviegoers have reported there's a version of the scene in the film, but that it doesn't match what was initially presented, lacking "the theatrics and dancing."

Joker: Folie à Deux is already proving to be controversial, albeit largely in a different way than its predecessor. Mainly, viewers and critics alike have simply appeared to be underwhelmed. It's possible that will shift with the movie's wide release in the U.S., but it's becoming more and more apparent that folks who were hoping to see Gaga's take on the iconic Harley Quinn are going to walk away disappointed.

It's not uncommon for scenes to be left on the cutting room floor, even if they initially appeared in a trailer. But considering how much Joker: Folie à Deux was marketed as being a film about both the Joker and Harley (or "Lee," in Phillips' world), it's understandable fans would question why so many of Gaga's scenes were allegedly cut.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

