The Stans Really Want Rihanna and Lady Gaga to Collaborate

We're trying to manifest this collaboration into reality...

We're pretty excited about the news that Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Lady Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album is in the works, but the thing that really has us jumping up and down in anticipation is definitely the rumor that Gaga could possibly be working with another fellow music legend: Rihanna.

The rumor started circulating when fans noticed that Gaga had recently followed the "Work" singer on Instagram shortly after announcing she was "pregnant" with LG6. (The "Shallow" singer only follows 40 accounts on Insta, most of them people she works with.)

LG6 is bringing us the Sexxx Dreams sequel we deserve pic.twitter.com/buGAsDvpVy — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 12, 2019

Lady Gaga started following Rihanna on Instagram. Gaga follows only people that she works or collabs with. pic.twitter.com/MItgDSLGvE — Lady Gaga Charts News (@charts_lady) March 12, 2019

lady gaga x rihanna collab incoming ladies. pic.twitter.com/gzkru9SmXN — (@fkajack) March 12, 2019

Rihanna has also been busy in the studio working on new material herself, so it's totally understandable for listeners to think a track with Gaga is a possibility. But this isn't the first time a rumor about Mother Monster and BadGalRiRi working together has spread...

Back in 2013, the two were reportedly supposed to collaborate on "Sexxx Dreams," a track from Gaga's third studio album ARTPOP. While the two exchanged tweets that had each of their respective fandoms certain that a duet was in the works, it never ended up panning out.

Hopefully, this new rumor has more bite to it, 'cuz the stans would absolutely, positively LOVE to see the two pop icons sing together on a track.

Rihanna is the only A list celebrity Lady Gaga is following something coming for sure! This isn’t typical of Lady Gaga to do. — Lady Gaga LGN (@LadyGagaLGN) March 13, 2019

me after I listen to that Lady Gaga ft. Rihanna song.. #Lg6 pic.twitter.com/dShosttuRf — Lina. (@hausoflina) March 13, 2019

Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift coming to save pop music in 2019 pic.twitter.com/s9yzeHNigj — (@fenty_boy) March 13, 2019

Lady Gaga and Rihanna’s combined power on LG6 will cure global warming. Mark my words — oz (@bossyausty) March 13, 2019

If there’s a Lady Gaga/Rihanna collab coming I’m going to scream — salty rylee (@musicalryry) March 13, 2019

summoning circle, hope it works





lady gaga x

rihanna

collab

on LG6 — hannah (@youwishoney) March 13, 2019

lady gaga ft. rihanna IS WHAT WE ALL NEED pic.twitter.com/yhpf8kiRty — y (@liamsplum) March 13, 2019

So is a Lady Gaga x Rihanna collab in the cards for the near future? We have to wait and see! In the mean time, we'll just have to keep praying to the pop music gods for it to finally become a reality...