The Stans Really Want Rihanna and Lady Gaga to Collaborate

We're trying to manifest this collaboration into reality...

By Raffy Ermac
March 13 2019 4:29 PM EDT

We're pretty excited about the news that Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Lady Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album is in the works, but the thing that really has us jumping up and down in anticipation is definitely the rumor that Gaga could possibly be working with another fellow music legend: Rihanna

The rumor started circulating when fans noticed that Gaga had recently followed the "Work" singer on Instagram shortly after announcing she was "pregnant" with LG6. (The "Shallow" singer only follows 40 accounts on Insta, most of them people she works with.)

Rihanna has also been busy in the studio working on new material herself, so it's totally understandable for listeners to think a track with Gaga is a possibility. But this isn't the first time a rumor about Mother Monster and BadGalRiRi working together has spread...

Back in 2013, the two were reportedly supposed to collaborate on "Sexxx Dreams," a track from Gaga's third studio album ARTPOP. While the two exchanged tweets that had each of their respective fandoms certain that a duet was in the works, it never ended up panning out.

Hopefully, this new rumor has more bite to it, 'cuz the stans would absolutely, positively LOVE to see the two pop icons sing together on a track.

So is a Lady Gaga x Rihanna collab in the cards for the near future? We have to wait and see! In the mean time, we'll just have to keep praying to the pop music gods for it to finally become a reality...

