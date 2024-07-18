Fans in frenzy as Lady Gaga goes 'missing'

Lady Gaga is missing, and we must work together to bring her back.

Before you panic, it’s okay: It’s just a marketing plot for her rumored upcoming single, "Missing."

At least, we hope it is.

The hashtag #LadyGagaIsMissing lit up the Twittersphere on July 17 after an ad popped up showing Gaga that said, “Have you seen this person? #LadyGagaIsMissing,” with the subtext underneath saying “Gaga Returns LG7.”

As of now, the “most information” we have is that Lady Gaga was “last see n walking the stairway to heaven a couple of months ago. Many suspected that she required the help of angels to make LG7, but she has never returned.”

Fans quickly responded with a series of tweets alongside the hashtags with Gaga’s face missing from all of her album covers, saying they weren’t able to play her music on Spotify (I was still able to when I tried), and even spotting the ad out in the wild.

Other fans have made edits of “Missing” signs as Gaga’s Little Monsters ban together to bring our mother home.

Truthfully, this was a great move from Gaga’s marketing team to get us ready for her return. It's also an awesome display of allyship and understanding the assignment from her fans. We know that LG7 is headed in our direction one way or the other, but it’s pretty safe to say Gaga’s social media presence is likely to go dark until the album is upon us -- or at least until the single drops.