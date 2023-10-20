Sasha Colby Drops Electrifying New Single 'Feel The Power'

G-O-D-D-E-S-S.

On Friday, October 20, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby dropped an electrifying new single titled “Feel the Power.” This disco-house banger is a collaboration between Colby, producer Glovibes, and singer Luciana.

“As a performer over the last two decades, recording music feels like the most natural next step for my journey as an artist,” Colby said about the new song. “I have been dreaming of this moment for as long as I can remember and it has been a privilege to work with Glovibes and Luciana to create a song that not only embodies all that I love with music, but what I’ve seen the audience love too: dancing, disco, personal power, and the freedom of expression.”

Along with the new song, the Drag Race superstar also announced a 2024 North American tour with Live Nation.

Colby, who was recently honored in the Out100 as one of the most influential LGBTQ+ people of 2023, is hitting the road across 22 dates in the United States and Canada in the first half of 2024. The Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour kicks off in February 2024 in Calgary, Canada. The tour is then scheduled for a final date on April 19 in Honolulu, Hawaii. “I could not be more thrilled than to set out on this tour with Live Nation!” Colby said in a release. “The fans have been incredibly supportive through my journey over the past year, and many of them have been supporting me for decades. I am extremely grateful and excited to have the opportunity to see them, connect with them, and perform for them across North America in 2024. I also can’t wait to perform ‘Feel the Power’ live! It’s going to be an incredible show.” We couldn’t be more excited for Sasha Colby to be releasing original music, going on tour, and taking over the world! For tickets and more information about the Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour, you can visit Sasha Colby’s official website.