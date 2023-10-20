Scroll To Top
Music

Sasha Colby Drops Electrifying New Single 'Feel The Power'

Sasha Colby Drops Electrifying New Single 'Feel The Power'

Sasha Colby
Denis Leupold

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner also announced a new headlining tour for 2024.

simbernardo

G-O-D-D-E-S-S.

On Friday, October 20, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby dropped an electrifying new single titled “Feel the Power.” This disco-house banger is a collaboration between Colby, producer Glovibes, and singer Luciana.

“As a performer over the last two decades, recording music feels like the most natural next step for my journey as an artist,” Colby said about the new song. “I have been dreaming of this moment for as long as I can remember and it has been a privilege to work with Glovibes and Luciana to create a song that not only embodies all that I love with music, but what I’ve seen the audience love too: dancing, disco, personal power, and the freedom of expression.”

Along with the new song, the Drag Race superstar also announced a 2024 North American tour with Live Nation.

Colby, who was recently honored in the Out100 as one of the most influential LGBTQ+ people of 2023, is hitting the road across 22 dates in the United States and Canada in the first half of 2024.

The Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour kicks off in February 2024 in Calgary, Canada. The tour is then scheduled for a final date on April 19 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“I could not be more thrilled than to set out on this tour with Live Nation!” Colby said in a release. “The fans have been incredibly supportive through my journey over the past year, and many of them have been supporting me for decades. I am extremely grateful and excited to have the opportunity to see them, connect with them, and perform for them across North America in 2024. I also can’t wait to perform ‘Feel the Power’ live! It’s going to be an incredible show.”

We couldn’t be more excited for Sasha Colby to be releasing original music, going on tour, and taking over the world!

For tickets and more information about the Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour, you can visit Sasha Colby’s official website.

Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour dates

Live Nation

From Your Site Articles
MusicRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainmentTransCelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Banner Image OneOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Trace Lenhoff
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

41 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked
TV
Badge
gallery

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories