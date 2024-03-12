Scroll To Top
TV

Could Desperate Housewives finally be getting a revival series?

Could 'Desperate Housewives' finally be getting a revival series?

Desperate Housewives
ABC

One of its stars recently dished on the show's status.

rachelkiley

Could it finally be time to return to Wisteria Lane? According to one Desperate Housewives star…it just might be happening.

Jesse Metcalfe recently chatted with The Sun about whether the successful ABC series of the aughts is ever going to join the long list of shows that have gotten rebooted or revived in recent years.

“I can certainly see that happening and I’d be open to it,” he said. “There’s definitely been discussions.”

Desperate Housewives starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria as, you know, housewives in a fictional suburbia where things are a little more mysterious and dark than they initially seem. It ran for eight seasons on ABC from 2004 to 2012 and was considered a hit by every measure.

According to The Sun, Metcalfe confirmed the discussions involved him being approached to reprise his role as John Rowland, a gardener Gabrielle (Longoria) has an affair with in the show’s first season. Although he wasn’t a series regular for the remainder of the show, the John Tucker Must Die star did pop up occasionally through season six.

So if he’s had conversations about Desperate Housewives coming back, it doesn’t feel like a stretch to assume those talks are happening with its leading ladies as well.

With a seemingly endless parade of shows returning from the grave, it would be weird for a series as successful as Desperate Housewives to not at least be in consideration for some sort of return. The only real questions are who all would be coming back and would they be brave enough to work in a college admissions scandal storyline?

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TVEntertainmentCelebrities
desperate housewiveseva longoriajesse metcalfe
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio