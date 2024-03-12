Could 'Desperate Housewives' finally be getting a revival series?

Could it finally be time to return to Wisteria Lane? According to one Desperate Housewives star…it just might be happening.

Jesse Metcalfe recently chatted with The Sun about whether the successful ABC series of the aughts is ever going to join the long list of shows that have gotten rebooted or revived in recent years.

“I can certainly see that happening and I’d be open to it,” he said. “There’s definitely been discussions.”

Desperate Housewives starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria as, you know, housewives in a fictional suburbia where things are a little more mysterious and dark than they initially seem. It ran for eight seasons on ABC from 2004 to 2012 and was considered a hit by every measure.

According to The Sun, Metcalfe confirmed the discussions involved him being approached to reprise his role as John Rowland, a gardener Gabrielle (Longoria) has an affair with in the show’s first season. Although he wasn’t a series regular for the remainder of the show, the John Tucker Must Die star did pop up occasionally through season six.

So if he’s had conversations about Desperate Housewives coming back, it doesn’t feel like a stretch to assume those talks are happening with its leading ladies as well.

With a seemingly endless parade of shows returning from the grave, it would be weird for a series as successful as Desperate Housewives to not at least be in consideration for some sort of return. The only real questions are who all would be coming back and would they be brave enough to work in a college admissions scandal storyline?