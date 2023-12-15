Scroll To Top
TV

GLAAD CEO Praises 'Fellow Travelers' For 'Humanizing Our History'

GLAAD CEO Praises 'Fellow Travelers' For 'Humanizing Our History'

Fellow Travelers
Showtime

The show's depiction of HIV/AIDS is getting a lot of praise.

@andrewjstillman

Showtime’s Fellow Travelersseason finale might have just aired, but its impact has just begun.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis wrote about the impact shows like Fellow Travelers, Pose, and Heartstopper have on educating the masses about the type of discrimination faced within the LGBTQ+ communities.

Ellis detailed the importance of the discriminatory reign of Joseph McCarthy as examined through Fellow Travelers, including the dark period of the Lavender Scare movement that used “disgusting and inaccurate fear tactics” to cast the queer community out of American society.

She also noted the parallel still faced in the current day, particularly with recent bans against transgender people and drag queens. She said that GLAAD counted over 160 attacks on the drag community nationwide in 2023, and that characters like Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) on Fellow Travelers, who is a Black drag queen, can help “our country move away from that hate and violence.”

“There’s no shortage of talent in and around Fellow Travelers to humanize our history and our lives,” she wrote. “[Matt] Bomer and [Jonathan] Bailey’s moving and much-buzzed-about onscreen love should serve as a reminder to the industry that LGBTQ characters are best played out by LGBTQ actors.”

On the topic of HIV/AIDS, especially following the annual World AIDS Day on December 1, Ellis wrote the show’s depiction is “a necessary one, especially when this history is actually banned from being taught at schools in seven states because of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and ‘Don’t Say Trans’ education policies, where any discussion of LGBTQ people is censored. I am grateful to know that people across the country can turn on their TV and learn about the real challenges posed by the epidemic, especially at a time when Gen Z is the least knowledgeable on HIV/AIDS.”

She closed her op-ed with a simple, “Make television history by telling queer history.”

Stream the current series in full on Showtime.

From Your Site Articles
TVEntertainmentWorldAIDSDayHIVCelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio