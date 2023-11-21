'Fellow Travelers' And 'All Of Us Strangers' Casts Unite & Send Gay Twitter Into Meltdown
'Fellow Travelers' And 'All Of Us Strangers' Casts Unite & Send Gay Twitter Into Meltdown
The draw of four handsome men in a single photo is strong.
There’s very little the internet seems to love more than seeing their faves in the same place, and cast members of two different gay-centric properties recently granted us that win.
A photo of Matt Bomer, Andrew Scott, Jonathan Bailey, and Paul Mescal all posing together found its way online late last week, giving fans something to gawk at, and raising questions in the process.
Bomer and Bailey have been appearing in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, an epic genre-crossing miniseries that spans decades and follows the tumultuous relationship of two men working in politics.
Meanwhile, Scott plays a man who strikes up a relationship with a mysterious neighbor (Mescal) in the upcoming mind-bending feature film All of Us Strangers, slated for release in late January 2024.
Why these guys are hanging out, we have absolutely no idea. But it has certainly set imaginations running wild.
Could this be joint press? A chance meet-up? An unlikely crossover between two wildly unrelated stories? The next Ryan Murphy show in the pipeline?
Whatever it is, clearly everyone is just grateful to get a single decent photo out of it. But if there’s more to come…well, no one is going to be mad.
