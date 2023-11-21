'Fellow Travelers' And 'All Of Us Strangers' Casts Unite & Send Gay Twitter Into Meltdown

There’s very little the internet seems to love more than seeing their faves in the same place, and cast members of two different gay-centric properties recently granted us that win.

A photo of Matt Bomer, Andrew Scott, Jonathan Bailey, and Paul Mescal all posing together found its way online late last week, giving fans something to gawk at, and raising questions in the process.

Bomer and Bailey have been appearing in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, an epic genre-crossing miniseries that spans decades and follows the tumultuous relationship of two men working in politics. Meanwhile, Scott plays a man who strikes up a relationship with a mysterious neighbor (Mescal) in the upcoming mind-bending feature film All of Us Strangers, slated for release in late January 2024. Why these guys are hanging out, we have absolutely no idea. But it has certainly set imaginations running wild.