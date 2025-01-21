International lesbian shows you may have missed & where to watch them





Global; Univision las estrellas TV has come so far in the last 15 years when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation. No longer are we confined to reading between the lines or digging to find the one or two shows with actual queer characters among the cast. But finding shows that meet your taste and include sapphic characters can be a taller order. Once you factor in shorter seasons and quick cancelations... well, we could always use more sapphic stories. Fortunately, for those willing to expand their horizons, there are always international series. If you're looking for something fresh to check out instead of just throwing on The L Word for the 18th time, check out these shows featuring queer female characters!

Amar a muerte (2018) Amar a muerte follows three men who die on the same day and wake up in different bodies. But the real show stealer here is the slowly blossoming romance between Juliana and Valentina, which developed an international cult following. Where to watch: Vix

Nurses (2020-2021) Canada's Nurses is a standard workplace drama set in a hospital and following a young crop of nurses trying to pursue a challenging career — including Ashley, an adrenaline junky who is also a lesbian. Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video

Anne+ (2018-2020) This coming-of-age web series from the Netherlands features its protagonist, Anne, looking back on all of her past sapphic relationships. It was such a beloved series that Netflix ultimately continued it with a movie in 2021. Where to watch: Prime Video

Derry Girls (2018-2022) Okay, Derry Girls is one you may have seen — or at least heard of. Set in 1990s Ireland, it revolves around a group of high school girls, including baby lesbian, Clare. Where to watch: Netflix

The Secret of Us (2024) Thailand has found success with its "boy love" series, and The Secret of Us was its first entry into "girl love" shows in 2024. Fahlada is still trying to move on after having her heart broken by Earn, but a chance encounter between them sparks a romance once again. Where to watch: YouTube

Lip Service (2010-2012) Lip Service was essentially the UK's answer to The L Word. Need we say more?

Where to watch: Roku

La Casa de las Flores (2018-2020) A dysfunctional family runs a flower shop in this dark comedy, which includes several sapphic characters. Where to watch: Netflix

This Way Up (2019-2021) In This Way Up, Aine tries to find normalcy in her life after a breakdown landed her in rehab. Her biggest supporter is her sister, Shona, who goes through some later-in-life realizations after meeting a woman named Charlotte at work. Where to watch: Hulu

Madre Solo hay Dos (2021-2022) This Mexican telenovela starts with two women discovering their children were accidentally switched at birth. They decide the best solution is to raise their families together, and, well...things take a turn. Where to watch: Netflix

The Bisexual (2018) The Bisexual was a short-lived show that follows Leila as she decides to explore her bisexuality after getting out of a 10-year relationship with another woman.

Where to watch: Hulu

Skam France (2018-2023) The various teen-centric Skam series are beloved for a reason, and Skam France isn't even the only one featuring sapphic characters. However, seasons six and nine, revolving around Lola and Maya, respectively, are a great place to start. Where to watch: Daily Motion

Sisters (2017) This Australian series follows three women who discover they're biological half-siblings thanks to a fertility specialist's egregious decision to use his own sperm to impregnate many of the women he helped over the years. You may recognize the premise if you caught the single season of the American adaptation, Almost Family, on Fox back in 2019. Where to watch: Netflix

Lost Girl (2010-2016) Supernatural series Lost Girl featured a bisexual protagonist, Bo, whose entire deal was refusing to pick a side — when it came to sexuality and the age-old divide between the Light and Dark factions of the Fae. This series was as queer as queer can get. And as a bonus, some of the cast members have been recording a rewatch podcast. Where to watch: The CW

23.5 (2024) A high school student accidentally leads her crush to believe she's talking to a guy, but decides to keep up the ruse. What could possibly go wrong? Where to watch: Daily Motion

Wentworth (2013-2021) If you're missing Orange is the New Black, Wentworth might be the solution. It's an Australian show set in a prison — much like OitNB, there's no shortage of sapphic characters. Where to watch: Not currently streaming

Control (2018-2022) This Polish web series follows the relationship between two women — and how they became to be exes. Where to watch: YouTube

Call My Agent! (2015-2020) Talent agents are at the front and center of French comedy series Call My Agent!, including lesbian lead, Andréa. Where to watch: Netflix

Locked Up (2015-2019) Queer women and prison shows really just go hand-in-hand. This one hails from Spain and centers around Macarena's 7-year prison sentence after committing crimes on behalf of her boss/boyfriend. Where to watch: Netflix

Such Brave Girls (2023—) A British sitcom about a dysfunctional family, Such Brave Girls features the kind of characters who are just such train wrecks, you can't look away. And, of course, it's chaotically queer. Where to watch: Hulu