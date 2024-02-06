A new Apple TV+ series is on its way, and it’s full of camp and has an absolutely stacked cast!

Kristen Wiig stars in 1960s-set Palm Royale as Maxine Simmons, a woman who has been left high and dry by her husband and so-called friends, so she makes her way to Palm Beach to try her hand at breaking into high society.

“As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: ‘How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?’ Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.”

The series also stars gay icons Allison Janney and Laura Dern, as well as Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber. Both Bruce Dern and the ICONIC Carol Burnett make “extra special guest” appearances.

Palm Royale looks like it will be a feast for our eyes with all of the over-the-top ‘60s fashion and decor and will likely have you rolling on the floor with all of the fun camp and zingy one-liners. So, while we wait for the hilarious new dramedy to start, let’s look at all of the moments from the trailer that have us dying to binge-watch the whole series!

Palm Royale will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on March 20, 2024.

1. Ricky Martin looking fine in his vintage hair style We're used to seeing Ricky Martin as a sexy, and decidedly modern, pop star so it's fun to see him in '60s clothing and slicked back vintage hair style. Plus, the "She Bangs" singer proved he had acting chops when he starred in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story so we know he can hold his own against this incredible ensemble cast.

2. The camp! Camp and the queer community are inextricably linked so we were thrilled when the trailer started and we noticed the style of acting and comedy we're veering straight into campy goodness. We love to see it!

3. A possible secret gay affair Throughout the trailer we see the occasional shirtless man — and of course, gay pop star Ricky Martin playing a waiter — but then we get a quick glimpse at to men falling into bed together

4. The higher the hair the closer to God The vintage dresses and hair teased to the gods have us salivating for the new series.

5. The iconic Carol Burnett camping it up The legendary Carol Burnett is bringing her comedy chops to this series and we can't wait! In one scene in the trailer, she's wearing a bright yellow feathered robe, lying in bed, with an empty martini glass in her hand and when she she asks for another martini and then says afterward we’ll play “doctor” we cheered!