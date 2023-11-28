Ricky Martin Shows Off His Hot Glistening Bod In New Video & We're Watching Respectfully
The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer bares his chiseled chest in a video on Instagram from his Trilogy Tour.
Fans of Ricky Martin got a special treat over the weekend when the Puerto Rican pop star posted a sexy video from his latest tour.
On Saturday, the 51-year-old star posted a video from a performance in Las Vegas as part of his Trilogy Tour on Instagram, and it’s so hot it may take your breath away!
In it, Martin is wearing a pair of black pants and black shoes with a yellow satin trench coat that is open to show off his bare chiseled chest. His only accessories are a silver chain necklace, a belt with a gold buckle, and sweat dripping down his body. He captioned the post, “Thank you LasVegas! #trilogytour.”
Just in case you’re not already running to Instagram to watch the video, it shows the “She Bangs” singer performing on stage in slo-mo as the camera pans down his body, showing off his glistening torso while music plays in the background. At one point, Martin puts his hand on his hip, opening up the trench coat wider, and then later, he brushes his hand down his chest and stomach, both covered in a layer of sweat.
We may have watched it a few times…okay, maybe 15. Don’t judge us!
This performance is part of Martin’s Trilogy Tour, featuring Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull. Next, the trio will be in Los Angeles on November 30 and San Jose on December 6.
This tour comes on the heels of Martin’s divorce from husband Jwan Yosef earlier this year. The pair announced their separation in July with a joint statement on Instagram that read in part, “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship,” the statement begins, “and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”
Since then, they have settled their divorce and are co-parenting the children they share.