Ricky Martin Shows Off His Hot Glistening Bod In New Video & We're Watching Respectfully

Fans of Ricky Martin got a special treat over the weekend when the Puerto Rican pop star posted a sexy video from his latest tour.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old star posted a video from a performance in Las Vegas as part of his Trilogy Tour on Instagram, and it’s so hot it may take your breath away!

In it, Martin is wearing a pair of black pants and black shoes with a yellow satin trench coat that is open to show off his bare chiseled chest. His only accessories are a silver chain necklace, a belt with a gold buckle, and sweat dripping down his body. He captioned the post, “Thank you LasVegas! #trilogytour.”