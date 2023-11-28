Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Ricky Martin Shows Off His Hot Glistening Bod In New Video & We're Watching Respectfully

Ricky Martin Shows Off His Hot Glistening Bod In New Video & We're Watching Respectfully

Three images of Ricky Martin
@ricky_martin/Instagram

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer bares his chiseled chest in a video on Instagram from his Trilogy Tour.

Fans of Ricky Martin got a special treat over the weekend when the Puerto Rican pop star posted a sexy video from his latest tour.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old star posted a video from a performance in Las Vegas as part of his Trilogy Tour on Instagram, and it’s so hot it may take your breath away!

In it, Martin is wearing a pair of black pants and black shoes with a yellow satin trench coat that is open to show off his bare chiseled chest. His only accessories are a silver chain necklace, a belt with a gold buckle, and sweat dripping down his body. He captioned the post, “Thank you LasVegas! #trilogytour.”

Just in case you’re not already running to Instagram to watch the video, it shows the “She Bangs” singer performing on stage in slo-mo as the camera pans down his body, showing off his glistening torso while music plays in the background. At one point, Martin puts his hand on his hip, opening up the trench coat wider, and then later, he brushes his hand down his chest and stomach, both covered in a layer of sweat.

We may have watched it a few times…okay, maybe 15. Don’t judge us!

This performance is part of Martin’s Trilogy Tour, featuring Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull. Next, the trio will be in Los Angeles on November 30 and San Jose on December 6.

This tour comes on the heels of Martin’s divorce from husband Jwan Yosef earlier this year. The pair announced their separation in July with a joint statement on Instagram that read in part, “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship,” the statement begins, “and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”

Since then, they have settled their divorce and are co-parenting the children they share.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
ricky martininstagram postvideopop starjwan yoseftrilogy tourricky martin trilogy tourmusic
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

The 42 Celebrities Who Have Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio