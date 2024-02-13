Scroll To Top
TV

Watch the first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILFs episode 4 now (EXCLUSIVE)

Watch the first 10 minutes of 'For the Love of DILFs' episode 4 now (EXCLUSIVE)

For the love of dilfs episode 3
Courtesy of OUTtv

The vibe in the house is tense following the first Himbo being shown the door — but some relationships are getting deeper.

rachiepants

Is it just that steamy Florida weather or are things really starting to heat up on this season on For the Love of DILFs? Both, the answer is both. After a shocking elimination (turns out Aaron’s “daddy hopping”was dangerous) both the Himbos and the Daddies are feeling the pressure.

Big Sal and Kane

Courtesy of OUTtv

But nothing a little poolside gossip can’t help! Big Sal is processing his feelings after seeing Aaron’s hurt at being rejected — and ejected, from the house. He and his fellow Daddies discuss how much they should protect Himbo's feelings and Ed comes out strongly in favor of keeping it real. This Daddy is all about tough love! He then revealed to the other Daddies what he sees as his role in relationships — the disclosure had Kane, Big Sal, and Jimmy thinking that perhaps the good doctor is serving red flag realness.

Nick, Daniel, and Quis

Courtesy of OUTtv

The Himbos are also feeling the intensity of the competition, so Daniel, Quis, and Nick decide to blow off some steam with a round of pool. They open up about falling for their Daddies — oh yes, love is definitely in the air for Daniel and Quis, but they are both side-eyeing Nick when the conversation turns to both his career, and what he sees for the future of his relationship outside the house.

Daniel

Courtesy of OUTtv

What can we say, we live for the drama and the romance and this show never fails to serve either!

If somehow you've made it here and you aren't already obsessed with the show, here’s a little background so you can hop on board. The Love Of DILFs pairs up two different groups of gay men (older, sexy Daddies and sweet, hunky Himbos) to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels who serves as host and house mother. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.

For The Love of DILFs is streaming on OUTtv. Watch the first 10 minutes of episode four now.

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

