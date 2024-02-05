Watch the first 10 minutes of 'For the Love of DILFs' episode 3 now (EXCLUSIVE)

Y’all season two of For the Love of DILFs is just so JUICY! And the third episode is no exception! The passion and the drama are heating up as two himbos face off over one daddy, and another himbo almost drops the “L word”

But first, there is a new himbo in the house and he is about to shake things up! Meet Hazel the self-professed “Bimbo Himbo.” Hazel is VERY easy on the eyes so it's not surprising that this 22-year-old Pennsylvania native works as a model when he’s not on the hunt for the perfect Daddy, which he describes as one with a full-time job. "I like to know that they’re financially good.” Same, Hazel, same.

Courtesy of OUTtv Why is he the himbo bimbo, well it's because he's “fun, a little ditzy, but I’m full of love,” he explains. Being a new addition to DILF Manor comes with its perks. Last week Dr. Ed got the first pick of the Himbos, now this week Hazel gets a peek at Stormy’s binder and gets to choose who he’d like to take on his first date. We can’t wait to see how this turns out. Speaking of drama, if you thought Nick was over Aaron’s “daddy hopping” and stealing Kane for a date, oh baby you are dead wrong. The two sit down for a chat about what happened and let's just say the Florida sun isn't the only thing that gets heated.

Courtesy of OUTtv Plus, we catch up with Daniel and Derrick who are talking about their respective daddies and one of them especially is catching feelings. This show has it all!

Courtesy of OUTtv Are you new around here? Well, let us catch you up! The Love Of DILFs pairs up two different groups of gay men (older, sexy Daddies and sweet, hunky Himbos) to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels who serves as host and house mother. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.