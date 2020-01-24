Carol Is Back! Captain Marvel 2 Is Officially in the Works

Oscar winner Brie Larson will be back on our screens as the kickass Carol Danvers really soon!

Although we didn't hear much about it during Marvel Studios' Phase 4 presentation at San Diego Comic-Con last year, stans of Carol Danvers can breathe a little easier now since it has just revealed that a sequel to 2019's box office hit Captain Marvel is officially in the works!

According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision vertical, Disney-owned Marvel Studios is in final talks with writer Megan McDonnell, who is on the writing team of Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision series, to pen the script for Captain Marvel 2.

THR also reports that the film is set to take place in modern times (as opposed to the '90s setting of the original film) and that directing/writing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will sadly not return for the highly-anticipated sequel, which is slated for release sometime in 2022. (Marvel Studios is apparently searching for a new woman filmmaker to direct.)

Despite sexist fanboys and trolls trying to knock the success of the film before it was even released, Captain Marvel debuted in early 2019 to good critical reviews and earned over $1 billion at the global box office. Activist and Academy Award winner Brie Larson starred in the film's titular role alongside Samuel L. Jackson (a veteran of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening. Telling the story of Air Force pilot turned badass heroine Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel was notable for being the MCU's first woman-led title, and fans loved the representation it gave to so many comic book and superhero lovers who had yet to see themselves reflected on screen.

Although we still have to wait until 2022 for it, we can't wait to see Carol back in action! In the meantime, let's relive one of the best, most punk-rock superhero fights scenes to ever grace the big screen!