Cathy Yan's Plans for a Birds of Prey Sequel Include Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's Romance

We'd do ANYTHING to finally see Harley and Ivy's relationship play out on the big screen!!!

Could a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy romance finally be coming to the big screen?!?! Well, according to Cathy Yan, she wants to see it happen just as much as we do!!

In a recent interview with The Wrap, the Birds of Prey director is totally on-board with the idea of showcasing one of the comic book world's best queer relationships in an upcoming movie. When asked about what she wants in a sequel to Birds of Prey, Yan said:

"I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy."

And she isn't the only one who feels this one! Harley Quinn actress herself Margot Robbie (who executive produced Birds of Prey after a long fight to get it made) told Slash Film that "One [character] I've been pushing for as long as I’ve been pushing for this film is Poison Ivy."

"I mean, there’s two versions of that, you know, with some comics, it’s friendship, some comics, it’s romantic," Robbie explained. "Either way, I want to explore that because I just, I love their relationship so much in the comics."

Do you hear that? That's probably the sound of queer DC fans all over the world gasping in excitement!

While a Birds of Prey sequel hasn't been formally announced as of yet (we sure hope it does, especially after how well-received the film was!), and we'd still have to wait and see if big-screen Harley/Ivy actually becomes a thing, fans of the iconic couple don't have to wait long to see their OTP in action!

The showrunner of DC Universe's animated, kickass Harley Quinn series just confirmed that the show's upcoming second season will definitely be exploring the relationship between the two antiheroes.

"It will develop more, and it’s definitely going to evolve into, I think, what a lot of people are hoping it will," Harley Quinn showrunner Patrick Schumacker said in a recent interview with Metro, as reported by PinkNews. "What I can say is, we wanted to do it—it was always on the table...it felt interesting to us or felt like, maybe even important to us, to do it."

Either way, it's a good time to be a Harley Quinn x Poison Ivy stan!!