Harley Quinn Actor Teases Upcoming Harley and Ivy Relationship

Season 3 is on the way, as is a new love story between Gotham's favorite criminals.

The wait for season three of Harley Quinn has been long and arduous, especially considering how season two left off. After Harley and Ivy finally seemed to get on the same page about their relationship and fled from Ivy’s fiery failed wedding together, what’s next for our favorite queer criminals?

Actor Ron Funches, who voices fan fave King Shark in the show, is assuring viewers that season three will bring more of the Harley/Ivy relationship that everyone’s been jonesing to see on screen.

“I think people really fell in love with it and the fact of them getting together near the end of the season is a beautiful thing and just watching them grow together [in] a relationship, I think, is what you’re going to see a lot in the next season,” he told PopCulture.

Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) had a rough go of it in the first two seasons of the animated HBO Max series (which originally aired on DC Universe). The show started with Harley cutting ties with the Joker and season one followed her as she formed her own crew, constantly roping her supportive BFF Ivy into her hijinks even if Ives wasn’t thrilled at the way Harley was still pining over the Clown Prince of Crime.

The second season switched gears and gave Ivy a serious boyfriend, only for Harley to realize her true feelings for her friend too late. But in growing as individuals, they were able to reach a place where getting together seemed to finally make sense for them — and that’s exactly what showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker planned.

“We have caught a lot of heat for not having them together right away, and I get it, but our thinking was we didn’t want Harley to jump right back into another relationship when she was on a journey for self-discovery,” he said ahead of season two, noting that they wanted to “pay off things in a satisfying way but…make sure we earn it.”

Before the series was renewed for season three, Schumacker also confirmed to Syfy Fangrrls that they were “not going to walk [Harley and Ivy’s relationship] back. They’re a couple.”

“Any stakes that we want to build into the season moving forward are not going to involve [the question of] ‘Will they be able to stay in a relationship?’ They’re going to be a couple.”

Although a premiere date for season three still hasn’t been confirmed, a video featuring Harley and King Shark talking about the next season, as well as a storyboard trailer, premiered at DC Fandome in October. And ideally we’ll get to see the next iteration of this Harley and Ivy at some point in 2022. We’ve already waited through a year and a half of the pandemic, we can wait just a little bit longer.

But not too long.