This TikToker revealed the top secret ritual of how lesbians are really making babies

Families come in all shapes, colors, sizes, and configurations. People become parents in all sorts of ways, expected and unexpected. It's nearly 2025, you'd think people would understand that queer couples can and do have children together, but one TikToker is addressing that no, some straight people still don't get it. Like at all.

TikTok user Sam (@samalamadingdong) shared what it's like when she mentions that her sister-in-law and her partner have a child together.

"Every now and then I'll tell someone that my sister and her wife have a baby, and they'll be like, 'WHOA. How'd that even happen they're both girls?'" said Sam.

Sam continued, "Oh my god, you didn't hear about this, the gays actually figured it out." For those interested in the lesbian birds and the bees, this is how it's done.



Put on "The Bald and the Beautiful" or "So True with Caleb Hearon" "So first, you're gonna wanna either have Caleb Hearon's podcast or The Bald and the Beautiful playing the entire time in the background no matter what." Sounds simple enough. If you've never seen the clip belwo, please watch it because it does put me in tears every single time without fail.



The lyrics to "Born This Way" and hold hands "Then, you will hold hands really tight, look into each other's eyes and recite every single word from 'Born This Way'."One commenter asked, "What happens if you recite the words to 'all the things she said' instead?" but I've heard you're not supposed to change up a recipe the first time you try it. If you don't have time to make your own Lady Gaga "Born This Way", store bought Orville Peck "Born This Way" will work just fine!



Debate about RuPaul's Drag Race "Then you have to rewatch [ RuPaul's Drag Race]All Stars All Winnersand viciously argue about which queen is the best, but you're both wrong — it's Raja." My partner and I do this at least twice a year and I did not know that this could get anyone pregnant. The more you know!



Light a Sapphic candle and wait for Tegan and Sara to appear "Lastly, you light a candle that has Sappho's face on it, and if you're visited by the ghosts of Tegan and Sara — who are very much still alive — you'll get pregnant." If you're worried the Sappho candle above won't count, this votive candle of Sappho should definitely do the trick. Well, there you have it! If you were wondering how we'd ended up in a bit of a sapphic baby boom recently, now you know how the sausage gets made. If you're worried about any of the steps, you can always consult the original video below.


