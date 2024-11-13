Scroll To Top
Lesbian

This TikToker revealed the top secret ritual of how lesbians are really making babies

This TikToker revealed the top secret ritual of how lesbians are really making babies

Three screenshots from a TikTok by TikTok user @samalamadingdong
Courtesy of TikTok (@samalamadingdong)

Lesbians having babies? What's next? Gay men having babies! I can't wrap my mind around it.

@politebotanist

Families come in all shapes, colors, sizes, and configurations. People become parents in all sorts of ways, expected and unexpected. It's nearly 2025, you'd think people would understand that queer couples can and do have children together, but one TikToker is addressing that no, some straight people still don't get it. Like at all.

TikTok user Sam (@samalamadingdong) —who is routinely very funny, and worth following if you don't already — shared what it's like when she mentions that her sister-in-law and her partner have a child together.

"Every now and then I'll tell someone that my sister and her wife have a baby, and they'll be like, 'WHOA. How'd that even happen they're both girls?'" said Sam.

Sam continued, "Oh my god, you didn't hear about this, the gays actually figured it out." For those interested in the lesbian birds and the bees, this is how it's done.

Put on "The Bald and the Beautiful" or "So True with Caleb Hearon"

"So first, you're gonna wanna either have Caleb Hearon's podcast or The Bald and the Beautiful playing the entire time in the background no matter what." Sounds simple enough. If you've never seen the clip belwo, please watch it because it does put me in tears every single time without fail.

@pyb

That’s gang, thats fam🤞@Drew Afualo @caleb hearon @Brittany #comedians #drewafualo #brittanybroski #calebhearon #pajamas #cologne #funnystory #storytime #broskination

But that's just step one...

The lyrics to "Born This Way" and hold hands

"Then, you will hold hands really tight, look into each other's eyes and recite every single word from 'Born This Way'."One commenter asked, "What happens if you recite the words to 'all the things she said' instead?" but I've heard you're not supposed to change up a recipe the first time you try it.

If you don't have time to make your own Lady Gaga "Born This Way", store bought Orville Peck "Born This Way" will work just fine!

Debate about RuPaul's Drag Race

"Then you have to rewatch [ RuPaul's Drag Race]All Stars All Winnersand viciously argue about which queen is the best, but you're both wrong — it's Raja."

My partner and I do this at least twice a year and I did not know that this could get anyone pregnant. The more you know!

Light a Sapphic candle and wait for Tegan and Sara to appear

"Lastly, you light a candle that has Sappho's face on it, and if you're visited by the ghosts of Tegan and Sara — who are very much still alive — you'll get pregnant." If you're worried the Sappho candle above won't count, this votive candle of Sappho should definitely do the trick.

Well, there you have it! If you were wondering how we'd ended up in a bit of a sapphic baby boom recently, now you know how the sausage gets made. If you're worried about any of the steps, you can always consult the original video below.

@sfmcguire

How do the gays have babies? this is how!!!! Duh!!!!! (Dont even try, raja is hands down my fav) #queer #lgbtq #lgbtqia #iui #baby #babies #twomoms #moms #lesbian #lesbiansoftiktok #queer #queerappalachia #fyp #bornthisway #teganandsara

From Your Site Articles
LesbianTikTok
caleb hearonlesbian humorlesbian momslesbian parentingrupauls drag racesapphotegan and sarathe bald and the beautifultiktok
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio