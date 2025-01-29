Scroll To Top
Adult star Cade Maddox reveals his favorite type of spicy scene to film

The heartthrob loves creating steamy content for his fans to enjoy.

rickycornish

Cade Maddox has no signs of slowing down.

Seven years into his impressive career as an adult entertainer, the star is still cranking out sexy content that his fans can't enough of.

With countless amounts of steamy scenes created over the years, Maddox has found a new genre of gay porn that's keeping him excited on set.

"Lately, I've been finding myself more turned on by more sketchy and anonymous scenes. I've come out with a lot of gloryhole scenes this year. Those turn me on a lot as opposed to the whole production. It gives me more of an adrenaline rush," Maddox tells PRIDE.


As Maddox continues to evolve in the adult entertainment industry, his fans are coming along for the ride. The model secured the most fan-voted awards at the 2025 GayVN Awards by winning Favorite C*ck, Favorite Body, and Favorite Top.

"It's always an honor, especially how long I've been doing this. It's an honor to still be nominated with the young meat that's still coming up, but it's even cooler to win something. The big honor is just being nominated."

Although the star has filmed plenty of sexy scenes over the years, Maddox is still focusing his time and energy on pleasuring just one partner at a time.

"I've never been part of a group scene, but that's not something that really interests me. I like to focus my energy on one hole. Group scenes are overwhelming to me."

Sex workers come and go, but fans shouldn't expect Maddox to retire from the industry any time soon.

"Whenever it stops being fun for me, that's when it'd be time to opt out. I'm still finding it exciting and fun. I still get that adrenaline rush. Thank you to the gloryholes!"

Fans can keep up with Cade Maddox on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

