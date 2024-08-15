Chad Michaels reveals what fans didn't see during the iconic 'All Stars' fight against Mimi Imfurst

Well guess what Mimi? We did.

Hardcore fans of RuPaul's Drag Race basically know the legendary Untucked fight from season one of All Stars by heart.

So many iconic one liners. All of the girls dragging Mimi Imfurst to filth. It was everything.

However, years later Chad Michaels is revealing some backstage tea that happened during the tense moment that ended up on the cutting room floor.

"You know what you didn't see?! Tammy Brown is so animated. She literally ran around the room. In my mind, she ran up the walls over the ceiling, back down, and sat down. The kinetic energy was so tense at that time. I'm giving you the tea," Michaels tells PRIDE.

Besides Brown's crazy antics that fans know and love her for, Michaels also says production had to separate all of the queens after Imfurst stormed out of the room during the chaotic fight.

"Pandora went after [Mimi] and then [production] came out and got us. They were out in the alley verbally fighting, so they took us all outside and separated us. We had to sit away from each other so that we couldn't talk, bitch, moan, or anything. They really felt the need to separate everybody. It was dramatic. I was done!"

Keep up with Chad Michaels by following her on Instagram here and learn all about Bet US by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top.