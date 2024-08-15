Scroll To Top
Interviews

Chad Michaels reveals what fans didn't see during the iconic All Stars fight against Mimi Imfurst

Chad Michaels reveals what fans didn't see during the iconic 'All Stars' fight against Mimi Imfurst

Chad Michaels reveals what fans didn't see during the iconic 'All Stars' fight against Mimi Imfurst

It's the Untucked moment that truly never gets old.

rickycornish

Well guess what Mimi? We did.

Hardcore fans of RuPaul's Drag Race basically know the legendary Untucked fight from season one of All Stars by heart.

So many iconic one liners. All of the girls dragging Mimi Imfurst to filth. It was everything.

However, years later Chad Michaels is revealing some backstage tea that happened during the tense moment that ended up on the cutting room floor.

"You know what you didn't see?! Tammy Brown is so animated. She literally ran around the room. In my mind, she ran up the walls over the ceiling, back down, and sat down. The kinetic energy was so tense at that time. I'm giving you the tea," Michaels tells PRIDE.

Besides Brown's crazy antics that fans know and love her for, Michaels also says production had to separate all of the queens after Imfurst stormed out of the room during the chaotic fight.

"Pandora went after [Mimi] and then [production] came out and got us. They were out in the alley verbally fighting, so they took us all outside and separated us. We had to sit away from each other so that we couldn't talk, bitch, moan, or anything. They really felt the need to separate everybody. It was dramatic. I was done!"

Keep up with Chad Michaels by following her on Instagram here and learn all about Bet US by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceViralDragQueensRuPaulEntertainmentCelebrities
chad michaelsrupaul's drag racecelebritiesdragdrag queensdrag racedramaentertainmentexclusivevideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio