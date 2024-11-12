Fantasia Royale Gaga says the spicy new season of 'Slag Wars' will leave you 'aroused'

Fantasia Royale Gaga knows how to gag the children.

The superstar has competed on Dragula and starred in a couple of hit shows on OUTtv including Miami Dolls and Hot Haus. In fact, Gaga won the first season of Haus.

Now, the star has switched from contestant to judge as she joins Matthew Camp and Rebecca More on the new season of Slag Wars.

"It was a different ballgame for me. These are some amazing Slags. Every episode you're going to laugh [and] you're going to cry. I can see the passion they put into it," Gaga tells PRIDE.

The sexy contestants are tasked to do a plethora of exciting challenges including burlesque, dancing, and anything else that could easily get fans in the mood.

"You're to be aroused a lot! I was aroused a lot. The whole cast is sexy. These Slags will have your mouth to the floor. You're going to see some stripping. You're going to see some ass. One minute you go from seeing some asshole and then you're going to cry listening to someone's story. It's incredible."

Gaga has certainly popped up on a lot of popular reality TV shows, but there's one particular show fans are dying to watch her compete on... RuPaul's Drag Race.

"You just never know where Fantasia's going to pop up on your TV screen. That's all I'm going to say about that. You never know where you might see this body, honey."

Slag Wars is streaming now on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Fantasia Royale Gaga, check out the video at the top of the page.