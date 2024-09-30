Scroll To Top
Adult star Legrand Wolf wants you to unleash your fantasies in his steamy films

The popular daddy is also clapping back at his haters online.

rickycornish

Another popular adult entertainer is speaking up.

Legrand Wolf is one of the most recognizable daddies in the porn industry, but he's not just known for his work in front of the camera. He also serves as the CEO and President of Carnal Media, which is home to many gay adult film studios.

With 18 years under his belt as a sex worker, Wolf wants to deliver even more content that his fans enjoy all around the world.

"It's been very rewarding to get back to the things that we know people fantasize about, but a lot of times, people feel shame around it," Wolf tells PRIDE.

Wolf grew up in a Mormon household and didn't come out until his mid-twenties, so his mission now is to help many people find comfort in their sexualities.

"It's really important to us that people feel okay with their fantasies [and] that they're not ashamed. The work that we do is largely offering people the opportunity to [realize they're] not the only one who has that fantasy."

Sex work has hit an all-time high thanks to online platforms like OnlyFans and social media, but criticism toward adult entertainers is still very much prevalent today.

Wolf encourages anyone looking to join the porn industry to ignore any toxicity online and to always focus on quality work that's ethical and responsible.

"The more my husband and I make the content that we believe in, the more we feel like we're making a change in the world. You have to ignore the haters. I have no f***s to give when it comes to that kind of behavior. I don't need it in my life and nor does anyone else."

Keep up with Legrand Wolf and his content by following him on Instagram. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

