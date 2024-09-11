Scroll To Top
Interviews

Pangina Heals spills the tea on her kinks & her BDSM-inspired clubs in Thailand

Pangina Heals spills the tea on her kinks & her BDSM-inspired clubs in Thailand

Pangina Heals spills the tea on her kinks & her BDSM-inspired clubs in Thailand

The Drag Race Thailand host is also giving a sneak peek at the highly anticipated third season.

rickycornish

Grab your harness, henny!

Pangina Heals is considered drag royalty as the host of Drag Race Thailand and the robbed queen from the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World.

Not only is she slaying the drag world, but this queen is also a successful entrepreneur as she owns three popular clubs in her home country of Thailand.

"I just opened my third nightclub in Thailand! The first is a drag club called House of Heals, where there's a lot of drag performers. The second one is a bear bar called Beef. I've always wanted to create a safe space for different people. It's a community," Heals tells PRIDE.

For anyone looking for a steamier option, Heals just opened a spicier new club called Rush that'll have you quite literally feeling the rush.

"The third place is called Rush and it's just open after hours. It's very kinky and we really embrace the BDM culture and the darkroom culture."

Inquiring minds may wonder if they could run into Heals at her kinky new club, but she says that she prefers to keep her sexy shenanigans in her bedroom.

"I'm surprisingly really vanilla. Just for me to find someone to make out with, girl, it's like winning the lottery. I seem like a wild, crazy person, but no."

Outside of her successful businesses, drag fans around the world are patiently waiting for the third season of Drag Race Thailand, which is slated to come out in the next few months.

"Drag Race Thailand season three is coming this year. It's been five years! We were the first franchise out of the original franchise. I had a lot of pent up energy and passion to bring my fashion and all this craziness back for the viewers."

Since so many years have passed since the second season of the fan-favorite show, Heals says the new episodes will be worth the wait.

"I hope you're ready! I can't say that much, but it's going to be exciting. I think what I'm serving for this season will be not only elevated, but what people have been waiting for."

Fans can keep up with Pangina Heals by following her on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralDragQueensSexEntertainmentLove&SexCelebritiesDance
rupaul's drag racebdsmcelebritiesdragdrag queensdrag race thailandentertainmentkinkpangina healspartysexvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Two men in bed
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

20 nude beaches every gay man should visit
Travel

20 nude beaches every gay man should visit

30 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio