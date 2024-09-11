Pangina Heals spills the tea on her kinks & her BDSM-inspired clubs in Thailand

Grab your harness, henny!

Pangina Heals is considered drag royalty as the host of Drag Race Thailand and the robbed queen from the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World.



Not only is she slaying the drag world, but this queen is also a successful entrepreneur as she owns three popular clubs in her home country of Thailand.

"I just opened my third nightclub in Thailand! The first is a drag club called House of Heals, where there's a lot of drag performers. The second one is a bear bar called Beef. I've always wanted to create a safe space for different people. It's a community," Heals tells PRIDE.

For anyone looking for a steamier option, Heals just opened a spicier new club called Rush that'll have you quite literally feeling the rush.

"The third place is called Rush and it's just open after hours. It's very kinky and we really embrace the BDM culture and the darkroom culture."

Inquiring minds may wonder if they could run into Heals at her kinky new club, but she says that she prefers to keep her sexy shenanigans in her bedroom.

"I'm surprisingly really vanilla. Just for me to find someone to make out with, girl, it's like winning the lottery. I seem like a wild, crazy person, but no."

Outside of her successful businesses, drag fans around the world are patiently waiting for the third season of Drag Race Thailand, which is slated to come out in the next few months.

"Drag Race Thailand season three is coming this year. It's been five years! We were the first franchise out of the original franchise. I had a lot of pent up energy and passion to bring my fashion and all this craziness back for the viewers."

Since so many years have passed since the second season of the fan-favorite show, Heals says the new episodes will be worth the wait.

"I hope you're ready! I can't say that much, but it's going to be exciting. I think what I'm serving for this season will be not only elevated, but what people have been waiting for."

