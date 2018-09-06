#Movies

Halsey Is Getting a Cameo in Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born

It's like our wildest dreams are coming true! 

Raffy Ermac
September 06 2018
You read that headline right, folks! Halsey, one of our fave bi popstars of this generation, is making a cameo appearance in the upcoming Bradley Cooper-directed drama A Star Is Born, which (as you should already know), also stars Lady Gaga in her feature film debut.

Halsey was so excited to announce her cameo, she made a big announcement on Twitter:

The "Strangers" singer also revealed that she will be playing herself! 

Two queens on one epic project together! We can't wait to see it! 

A Star Is Born hits theaters on October 5. Watch the official trailer in the video below. 

