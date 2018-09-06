Halsey Is Getting a Cameo in Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born

You read that headline right, folks! Halsey, one of our fave bi popstars of this generation, is making a cameo appearance in the upcoming Bradley Cooper-directed drama A Star Is Born, which (as you should already know), also stars Lady Gaga in her feature film debut.

Halsey was so excited to announce her cameo, she made a big announcement on Twitter:

I guess now is a good time to finally tell you guys that I have a little cameo in A Star Is Born! Thank you so so much to Gaga and Bradley for including me. It was an honor to watch both of your talent and dedication on set. an all time life highlight for me for sure. — h (@halsey) September 5, 2018

The "Strangers" singer also revealed that she will be playing herself!

I play myself for a very small moment! Which is insane because it means Gaga and Bradley saw me worthy of representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever. They could have picked any artist. It was so humbling and unreal. https://t.co/GnLTIydTX6 — h (@halsey) September 5, 2018

Two queens on one epic project together! We can't wait to see it!

A Star Is Born hits theaters on October 5. Watch the official trailer in the video below.