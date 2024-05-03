Khloé Kardashian has always been a hoot to watch on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its various spinoffs, and she’s not the only sister people want to see a lesbian storyline with.

Over the last 15+ years on reality TV, she’s proven to be among the more free-spirited of all her sisters and is presented as more open-minded than the rest of the clan. In regard to her potential sapphic nature, a recent fan interaction may mean we'll see her enter her lesbian era sooner than we know.

It all started over on X, formerly Twitter, when the account @Khlocaine_ posted an image saying, “I still think Khloé should be a lesbian.”

Kween Khloé herself took a moment to chime in on her opinion, which was a simple, “Well you never know what my future holds [cartwheel emoji.]”

As any of us would do if we were in a similar situation with one of our celebrity crushes, the original poster quickly responded, “I put the b in LGBTQ so lmk if you need help.”

Whether Kardashian is serious or not about exploring the depths of her sexuality, we won’t know until it likely becomes a storyline later on in the show. As it is, fans who have tuned in over the years know she hasn’t been the luckiest in the love department compared to her sisters, especially when it comes to Tristan Thompson, who fathered her two children, True and Tatum.