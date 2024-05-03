Scroll To Top
Is Khloé Kardashian prepping to enter her lesbian era?

Khloe Kardashian lesbian era
@KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Maybe we'd actually get to see her in a healthy relationship for once.

@andrewjstillman

Khloé Kardashian has always been a hoot to watch on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its various spinoffs, and she’s not the only sister people want to see a lesbian storyline with.

Over the last 15+ years on reality TV, she’s proven to be among the more free-spirited of all her sisters and is presented as more open-minded than the rest of the clan. In regard to her potential sapphic nature, a recent fan interaction may mean we'll see her enter her lesbian era sooner than we know.

It all started over on X, formerly Twitter, when the account @Khlocaine_ posted an image saying, “I still think Khloé should be a lesbian.”

Kween Khloé herself took a moment to chime in on her opinion, which was a simple, “Well you never know what my future holds [cartwheel emoji.]”

As any of us would do if we were in a similar situation with one of our celebrity crushes, the original poster quickly responded, “I put the b in LGBTQ so lmk if you need help.”

Whether Kardashian is serious or not about exploring the depths of her sexuality, we won’t know until it likely becomes a storyline later on in the show.

As it is, fans who have tuned in over the years know she hasn’t been the luckiest in the love department compared to her sisters, especially when it comes to Tristan Thompson, who fathered her two children, True and Tatum.

Fans who tune into the Kardashian spinoffs may also remember a 2015 episode from Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons called “Best Friends with Benefits,” where Kardashian’s best friend, Malika, tried to make out with her on multiple occasions. Although she cared for her BFF during the episode, her reaction to her friend getting handsy didn’t seem to phase her too much, indicating a potential to explore the opportunity further.

Regardless of whatever happens, we want her to be happy with whoever she does -- or doesn't -- end up with.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

