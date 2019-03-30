Ralph Lauren 'Family' Ad Campaign Features Same-Sex Couple

It's a first for the clothing brand.

More and more commercials are opting to include same-sex couples, and yet, it still feels like a breath of fresh air every time a new one pops up.

The latest ad to feature that inclusive representation is one from designer clothing brand Ralph Lauren.

The campaign, “Family is who you love,” features real people with their real families, according to AdAge.

Among them are two women who are clearly in a relationship with each other.

“We live in a world where the meaning of family is bigger, broader and more personal than it has ever been before,” said Ralph Lauren’s chief marketing officer Jonathan Bottomley. “We believe that family is one of the most positive forces and powerful unifiers for all of us today.”

Ralph Lauren is at least the third major company to feature same-sex representation in its ad campaigns so far this year. We had the David’s Bridal two bride wedding commercial in January, and February saw Cottonelle jumping in with a toilet paper spot featuring two men.

The family-based ad campaign will run through June and include print, digital, and outdoor marketing as well.

It is the first time Ralph Lauren has featured a same-sex couple in their advertising.