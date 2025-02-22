PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 2/21/25

Hi Fam 🌈

One thing Margaret Cho is, beyond being incredibly talented and hilarious, is fearless. And when she says something, she stands on business. PRIDE caught up with her this week to talk politics, her new music, and why she is doubling down on her viral comments about Luigi Mangione’s rizz .

But that’s far from all. This week, PRIDE also sat down with Drag Race stars Jujubee and Crystal Envy about their next chapters, and adult star Filou Fitt spills the tea about his favorite steamy scenes to film.

We also celebrate Aromantic Awareness Week , reflect on the queerness of He-Man , find out what Sapphics are really fantasizing about , and get to the bottom of how The Traitors star Gabby Windey went from The Bachelor to lesbian icon.

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

PRIDE Originals 💅

Sipping on that celebrity tea ☕

Hunter Schafer says her passport's gender marker was changed to male Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

That's so GAY! 🌈

Trans folks built this community. Why are we still locked out? Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Let's get political 🇺🇸

A progressive podcast just dethroned Joe Rogan, what to know about the 'MeidasTouch Podcast' Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC; Courtesy of MeidasTouch Podcast

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson's takedown of Matt Gaetz has the MAGA politician melting down Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Internet reacts to plane crashes by imagining Pete Buttigieg as a superhero and MAGA is furious Andrew Cline/Shutterstock; Warner Bros.

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’S Ricky Cornish headed to Dallas, Texas to celebrate his friends Caesar and Brian getting married! Queer visibility is needed more than ever, so it was a special night seeing these hubbies tie the knot.



PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of Neon, Prime Video; Dove Cameron/YouTube Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 Film: The Monkey What's better than one Theo James? Two Theo James’s, obviously! One of our favorite hunks has us seeing double as he plays cursed twins in Oz Perkin’s latest film.The Monkey is playing in theaters now. 📺 Stream & Chill: Reacher (season 3) Reacher is back and hot as ever. Not only does forever-an-ally Alan Richardson have us signing up for season three but the character Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) who is AroAce is also back this season and gearing up for her spin-off. Yes, please. What a way to celebrate Aromantic Awareness Week! Season three is streaming now on Amazon Prime. 🎧 In Our Ears: 'Too Much' by Dove Cameron OK, this can’t be called the song of the summer since it’s *checks calendar* yep, still February. But Dove Cameron’s new banger ‘Too Much’ has us feeling those summer jam vibes. It also doesn’t hurt that she's so unbelievably hot.

