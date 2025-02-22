Search form

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 2/21/25

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

One thing Margaret Cho is, beyond being incredibly talented and hilarious, is fearless. And when she says something, she stands on business. PRIDE caught up with her this week to talk politics, her new music, and why she is doubling down on her viral comments about Luigi Mangione’s rizz.

But that’s far from all. This week, PRIDE also sat down with Drag Race stars Jujubee and Crystal Envy about their next chapters, and adult star Filou Fitt spills the tea about his favorite steamy scenes to film.

We also celebrate Aromantic Awareness Week, reflect on the queerness of He-Man, find out what Sapphics are really fantasizing about, and get to the bottom of how The Traitors star Gabby Windey went from The Bachelor to lesbian icon.

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

PRIDE Originals 💅

Margaret Cho doubles down on Luigi Mangione support: 'He puts the rizz in terrorist'

Jujubee reveals her 'Drag Race' costars 'hook up' on new show 'Drag House Rules'

'Drag Race' star Crystal Envy gets vulnerable about why 'perfection' is her armor

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount

Adult star Filou Fitt reveals his favorite type of steamy scene to film

Sipping on that celebrity tea ☕

Hunter Schafer says her passport's gender marker was changed to male

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Actor Dan Stevens recalls being surrounded by 'horny gay men' when he checked out Grindr

Vladimka production/Shutterstock; Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Here's how 'The Traitors' star Gabby Windey became the lesbian icon we want and deserve

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal giggling as he jokes he's 'into submission' has the whole internet flustered

Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock

That's so GAY! 🌈

Lesbians reveal the spiciest things on their sexual bucket lists and the responses are very NSFW

siretravelalot/Shutterstock

Are you on the aromantic spectrum? What that means and why it matters explained

LightField Studios/Shutterstock

Top 10 'He-Man' characters ranked by how LGBTQ-coded they are

Filmmation

Trans folks built this community. Why are we still locked out?

Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Let's get political 🇺🇸

A progressive podcast just dethroned Joe Rogan, what to know about the 'MeidasTouch Podcast'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC; Courtesy of MeidasTouch Podcast

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson's takedown of Matt Gaetz has the MAGA politician melting down

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

A hysterical Stephen Miller told to 'calm down' by CNN anchor and the internet cheers

Footage still via X @briannakeilar

Internet reacts to plane crashes by imagining Pete Buttigieg as a superhero and MAGA is furious

Andrew Cline/Shutterstock; Warner Bros.

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’S Ricky Cornish headed to Dallas, Texas to celebrate his friends Caesar and Brian getting married! Queer visibility is needed more than ever, so it was a special night seeing these hubbies tie the knot.

What is your most unpopular gay opinion & why?

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

The Monkey; Reacher; Dove Cameron

Courtesy of Neon, Prime Video; Dove Cameron/YouTube

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 Film: The Monkey

What's better than one Theo James? Two Theo James’s, obviously! One of our favorite hunks has us seeing double as he plays cursed twins in Oz Perkin’s latest film.The Monkey is playing in theaters now.

📺 Stream & Chill: Reacher (season 3)

Reacher is back and hot as ever. Not only does forever-an-ally Alan Richardson have us signing up for season three but the character Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) who is AroAce is also back this season and gearing up for her spin-off. Yes, please. What a way to celebrate Aromantic Awareness Week! Season three is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

🎧 In Our Ears: 'Too Much' by Dove Cameron

OK, this can’t be called the song of the summer since it’s *checks calendar* yep, still February. But Dove Cameron’s new banger ‘Too Much’ has us feeling those summer jam vibes. It also doesn’t hurt that she's so unbelievably hot.

Plus Celebrates Black History Month with our annual African American print issue

Check out the Jan/Feb 2025 Health PLUS Wellness digital edition. Celebrating Black History Month with our annual African American issue.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

