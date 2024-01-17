Exclude from teaser grid
1/16/24 Eric's Test
ericbuisd
January 16 2024 10:37 PM EST
January 16 2024 10:38 PM EST
Let the Battle for the next Drag Race host begin. 🥷
May the odds...Hunger Games Odds GIF - Find & Share on GIPHYGiphy Discover & share this Animated GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Could Bianca Del Rio be the next host of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Here's what she thinks...
Image: Shaun Vadella
Could Bob The Drag Queen be the next host of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?
Courtesy of Shore Fire Media