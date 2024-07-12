Scroll To Top
Non-topics

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 7/12/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

Happy Nonbinary Awareness Week! And there is plenty to celebrate because not only are our ENBY siblingsshaking things up in the halls of power today, but the truth is, they always have been making history and being iconic!

Awareness and visibility are two things we are all about here at PRIDE, whether that’s seeing ourselves reflected in the media we consume, how we fight back for one another out in these streets, or even in the way we proudly display our queerness in our best beach day attire.

We are here, we are queer, we are family, get into it.

Speaking of family, this week PRIDE caught up with Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow who opened up about her beautiful queer family — and of course, all the drama coming our way this season. Plus we explore how to best celebrate Gay WRATH month, discuss how to cruise safely, and get a little schadenfreude from Trump's latest gaffes, the jabroni in the “liberals suck” tee, and so much more

What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

10 icons from history you didn't know were nonbinary

Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock; Walter McBride/Getty Images; David Hudson, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

Nudists in the Castro save tourist from 'crazy pirate' with blowtorch  using mean right hook

RuslanKphoto/Shutterstock; @colinrugg/Instagram

Do adult entertainers have a responsibility to comment on Austin Wolf's arrest?

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

What is cruising and how do I practice it safely?

Andrii Nekrasov/Shutterstock

Heather Dubrow says 'RHOC' will gag the gays, opens up on newbie Katie & Shannon's DUI

Sami Drasin/Bravo

10 LGBTQ+ swimwear brands for your hot gay summer

Courtesy of Instagram/the author

20 HILARIOUS reactions to man wearing 'Liberals Suck' T-shirt being confidently DUMB

The Good Liars/YouTube

What is Gay Wrath Month and what's the best way to celebrate?

KrakenImages.com/Shutterstock

Twitch streamer Sketch confirms his gay OnlyFans leaks

thesketchreal/Twitch

The best queer movies, tv shows, books, and music of 2024 (so far)

Courtesy of A24; Disney+; instagram; Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’S Ricky Cornish wrapped up Pride Month by waving his rainbow purse down all the streets of Toronto, Canada! He expanded his chosen family by meeting people from all over the world and naturally danced all night at some pretty iconic circuit parties. Read his full recap here!

  

I headed into New York City just in time to experience Pride in the Big Apple! While I was there I ran into my dear friend and colleague Alex Cooper, editor of The Advocate and we had a night of frivolity in Gotham. Plus, I even had some time to hit up The Met and The American Museum of Natural History. She is CULTURED.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

National Anthem, The Boyfriend, Dua Saleh

Courtesy of Variance Films , Netflix, Dua Saleh/YouTube

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In Theaters: National Anthem

Charlie Plummer, Mason Alexander Park, and Eve Lindley star in this film about a young man who finds home, identity, love, and family by joining a gay rodeo. Oh yes, we will be seated for far longer than 8 seconds for this one.

📺 Stream & Chill: The Boyfriend

Japan introduces its first-ever same-sex dating show, The Boyfriend, and we are ready to get cuffed up! Not only is it groundbreaking but it is incredibly sweet.

🎧 In our ears: 'want!' by Dua Saleh

Smooth, sultry, and utterly Sapphic, this new track from R&B star Dua Saleh is all about queer desire. It’s definitely going on our smash mix.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

lesbian couple watch a sunset

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock


Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio