PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 7/12/24

Hi Fam 🌈

Happy Nonbinary Awareness Week! And there is plenty to celebrate because not only are our ENBY siblings shaking things up in the halls of power today, but the truth is, they always have been making history and being iconic!

Awareness and visibility are two things we are all about here at PRIDE, whether that’s seeing ourselves reflected in the media we consume , how we fight back for one another out in these streets, or even in the way we proudly display our queerness in our best beach day attire .

We are here, we are queer, we are family, get into it.

Speaking of family, this week PRIDE caught up with Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow who opened up about her beautiful queer family — and of course, all the drama coming our way this season. Plus we explore how to best celebrate Gay WRATH month , discuss how to cruise safely , and get a little schadenfreude from Trump's latest gaffes, the jabroni in the “liberals suck” tee, and so much more



What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️



Cheers!



Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

10 icons from history you didn't know were nonbinary Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock; Walter McBride/Getty Images; David Hudson, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

10 LGBTQ+ swimwear brands for your hot gay summer Courtesy of Instagram/the author

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’S Ricky Cornish wrapped up Pride Month by waving his rainbow purse down all the streets of Toronto, Canada! He expanded his chosen family by meeting people from all over the world and naturally danced all night at some pretty iconic circuit parties. Read his full recap here!



I headed into New York City just in time to experience Pride in the Big Apple! While I was there I ran into my dear friend and colleague Alex Cooper, editor of The Advocate and we had a night of frivolity in Gotham. Plus, I even had some time to hit up The Met and The American Museum of Natural History. She is CULTURED.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of Variance Films , Netflix, Dua Saleh/YouTube Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In Theaters: National Anthem Charlie Plummer, Mason Alexander Park, and Eve Lindley star in this film about a young man who finds home, identity, love, and family by joining a gay rodeo. Oh yes, we will be seated for far longer than 8 seconds for this one. 📺 Stream & Chill: The Boyfriend Japan introduces its first-ever same-sex dating show, The Boyfriend, and we are ready to get cuffed up! Not only is it groundbreaking but it is incredibly sweet. 🎧 In our ears: 'want!' by Dua Saleh Smooth, sultry, and utterly Sapphic, this new track from R&B star Dua Saleh is all about queer desire. It’s definitely going on our smash mix.