Twitch streamer Sketch confirms his gay OnlyFans leaks

Sketch aka Kylie Cox
thesketchreal/Twitch

Friends and fans have come to his defense after online harassment over the images.

rachelkiley

Popular Twitch streamer Sketch has confirmed his past as a creator of gay OnlyFans content after images and video of someone fans thought might be him began circulating.

"Two years ago, I did some stuff," Sketch, whose real name is Kylie Cox, told viewers during a livestream on Monday. "I'm sorry if you've seen some of the stuff. I'm a changed person."

He went on to explain that had been dealing with addiction issues at the time, though he said that was "no excuse" and that he "fucked up."

"I've been living under the threat of that coming out for like two years. Started social media just kinda dicking around. Had that in my past," he said. "I'll tell you what, weight off my shoulders. God is good... You have some stuff in the closet — no pun intended there — but yeah, it came out."

Video and images began circulating on Sunday, alongside speculation that the person in them was, in fact, Sketch. People dissected them frame-by-frame, pointing out similarities in his glasses, facial features, and more, with metric ton of homophobia worked into the mix.

The streamer also alluded to being suicidal when everything came out, saying that if he'd been alone at the time he "probably wouldn't be talking to [fans] right now."

Instead, he credited the friends he's made in the Twitch streaming community for showing up for him when he needed it most. And many have continued to show that support online after Sketch cleared the air, as have fans who are calling out those being cruel and crude.

Sketch indicated in his livestream that he plans on taking a short break from Twitch but does intend to return.

"Cat's out of the bag," he said. "It's okay."

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

