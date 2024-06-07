Reneé Rapp reveals she dealt with internalized homophobia after coming out on 'SNL'​

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp may seem confident about her own sexuality, but she admits that she still deals with “homophobic thoughts” about herself.

The pop singer publicly identified as bisexual until January when she appeared as the musical guest on an episode of Saturday Night Live alongside host Jacob Elordi and used a skit she appeared in to come out as a lesbian.

During the “Entertainment Tonight Lip-Readers” sketch, Rapp official came out while playing herself when cast member Bowen Yang introduced her as his “little lesbian intern.”

While the skit was funny, the aftermath was hard for Rapp to deal with because of the internalized homophobia she still struggles with.

In an interview with Them, Rapp explained that the line was “bisexual intern” in the original script, but she asked nonbinary SNL writer Celeste Kim if they could change it even though she was afraid of upsetting people. She didn’t want anyone to think she was invalidating the experience of people who identify as bisexual or gay.

“They were so sweet — and obviously, they were going to be so sweet,” Rapp confided. “But to me, I was thinking about being so afraid to publicly change my identity. I didn’t want anybody to be upset with me.”