We Totally Wanna Eat Chicken Nuggets With Megan Rapinoe & Alex Morgan

The two World Cup champs stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and got the "White House" experience.

Fresh off of their epic and well-earned win at the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this month, popular soccer players and US women's national team co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show yesterday and got a fast food experience the two probably won't forget anytime soon.

Back in June, Megan famously said that she wouldn't be visiting the White House if the USWNT won the World Cup in protest of all of the awful things going on under Donald Trump's administration. But because Kimmel didn't want the two to miss out on the experience of a White House visit, he brought the Oval Offive to them on the set, complete with a heaping pound of 5,000 chicken nuggets (a clever and hilarious dig at the fast food buffet Trump set up for the Clemson University football team when they visited him back in January).

"If you really are the champions we know you are, the three of us will eat all of these before the night is done," Kimmel said after the chicken nugget feast was revealed.

"Every last one of them," Megan responded.

We'd totally sit down for a hearty meal of chicken nuggets with Megan and Alex. Can you imagine how freakin' cool that would be?!

Watch the interview in the video below!