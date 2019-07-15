Jennifer Lopez Congratulated USWNT Player Carli Lloyd With a Lap Dance

The US Women's national soccer team has been having an amazing couple of weeks. After winning the World Cup earlier this month, all the badass ladies of soccer have been living it up on their victory tour with fun AF parades, late night show appearances, and now, concerts with pop superstars.

Yup, over the weekend, USWNT forward Carli Lloyd went to the Madison Square Garden stop of Jennifer Lopez's It's My Party tour, and during the show, she got one hell of a surprise when she got a lapdance—yes, a lapdance—from the "Waiting For Tonight" singer.

A first for everything https://t.co/WtnFVdi0i7 — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) July 13, 2019

"A first for everything," Carli said when she shared the moment (that would probably make any other J Lo stan melt) on Twitter.

Considering how big of a women's soccer fan Jennifer is—she shared a throwback video of her performing at the 1999 Women's World Cup last week—it comes as no surprise she chose Carli to share a special moment on stage with.

Try not to get too jealous, everyone.