Here's Your First Look at Javicia Leslie as the First Black Batwoman

Step aside Ruby Rose, Javicia Leslie is ready for the cape in the CW's Batwoman series.

Following Rose's abrupt departure after appearing in just one season of the show, Leslie is stepping up to the plate and taking on the superhero's legacy as the first live-action, African-American Batwoman. Earlier today, the show released two images of Leslie as her character, Ryan Wilder, in the original suit. "Blackwoman, I mean Batwoman is here," the actor joked on social media.

According to Variety, the outfit will debut in episode 3 of the show's upcoming second season, which will premiere in early 2021.

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment,” Leslie said in a statement. “I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Executive producer Caroline Dries added, “As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.'"

We can't wait to see Leslie, and the suit, in action!