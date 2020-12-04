The cast of the new Netflix show talks to PRIDE about what Selena Quintanilla's life and career means to the Mexican-American community.

Selena: The Series just premiered, and though the 1997 Selena biopic starring icon Jennifer Lopez will always have a special place in the hearts of many, Netflix's latest title is also sure to capture the hearts and attention of fans, as it offers a wider look at the impact the Quintanilla family had on the late singer's life and career.

PRIDE got the chance to sit down virtually with the main cast of Selena: The Series — including Christian Serratos, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López & Gabriel Chavarria, and Ricardo Chavira — and talk about Selena's legacy, Latinx women's representation, getting to learn more about the Quintanilla family, and much more!

"That's exactly why Selena meant so much to me," lead star and Selena actress Christian Serratos told PRIDE when asked about what it means to play a community figure who meant so much to so many Latinx women growing up. "Being Mexican American, seeing somebody who was Mexican American, who looked like me, I had that same experience when I saw Selena. And I'm just so grateful for the opportunity to play somebody so iconic, and so powerful, and so humble, and gracious, and loved. I'm grateful for that opportunity, and I'm also grateful for my daughter to see me play such a powerful, iconic Mexican woman."

And Selena wasn't the only Quintanilla family member who little girls were looking up to. Her sister and drummer Suzette (played by Noemí González) is also an icon to many, and that aspect of her life is also showcased in the Netflix series.

"It was incredible," Noemí told PRIDE about getting to bring more of Suzette's story to life in the series. "I had the blessing of being a representation for female musicians, for female drummers. Selena has that experience as her own star force and more center stage. Whereas there's a lot of women that are in bands, that have a tough time being respected and being valued. So, to show that Suzette's life story has had a profound effect on many young girls, Latinas, women, musicians, creatives, it really shows you that we can do it all, and we can do it with feminine divine, and with a lot of sass and style."

Part 1 of Selena: The Series is now streaming on Netflix!