Latest violent gender reveal video leaves viewers on edge & us asking 'are the straights... ok?'

It seems like we can hardly go more than a month without a viral gender reveal stunt leaving us all wondering why straight people have gotten so intense about these goofy parties. But at least the latest one didn't burn through thousands of acres of land for months — but things definitely could have taken a dark turn.

TikToker @kirramahaley_ originally posted a (now deleted) video to the platform back in April. It's gone viral in recent days after being reposted to X, and migrating back to TikTok from there as people try to figure out what the hell this couple was thinking.

The video in question features the father-to-be hitting a pad held by his pregnant wife with boxing gloves repeatedly, trying to get something to burst to reveal their baby's gender. Now, we're not talking soft taps here. This man kept hitting the pad so hard that his wife was visibly moved each time.

Fortunately, things eventually exploded into a pink cloud without anyone actually coming away injured. But it doesn't require a huge mental stretch to see multiple ways in which this could have taken a harrowing turn for the couple. As the clip went viral outside of where it was initially shared, the criticisms and concerns poured in.