Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli's Wedding Photo Proves True Love Exists

The two got married this weekend!

Orange Is the New Black and The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley married longtime girlfriend and OITNB writer/producer Lauren Morelli this weekend, and the photos from their wedding are literally too stunning for words.

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, the publication that exclusively ran Samira and Lauren's first wedding pic on Instagram, the two wed during a ceremony in Palm Springs while both wearing custom wedding gowns from gay designer Christian Siriano.

They first announced their engagement back in October of last year in an adorable Instagram post.

Congratulations, Samira and Lauren! We're so happy for you!