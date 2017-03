14 Reasons You Should Definitely Date a Disney Geek

Disnerds are a breed all their own, but there’s something about their obsession that we’re obsessed with ourselves. Maybe it’s the passion, maybe it’s the magic, maybe it’s our childhood fantasy of being a prince or princess. Regardless of the exact reason, Disney fanatics actually make the best romantic counterparts—and we'll tell you why!

Here are 14 reasons you should definitely date a Disney geek!

Photo: Instagram