Spice up your space with the top 10 sexiest queer art on The Pride Store

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Welcome to The Pride Store, where art meets desire and sensuality takes center stage. In a celebration of queer expression and eroticism, we've curated a selection of the sexiest art pieces that will ignite your passion and leave you yearning for more. From steamy scenes to tantalizing imagery, each print tells a story of desire, intimacy, and the beauty of the male form. Join us as we explore the hottest finds that will add a touch of allure to your space.

JUSTMIKEYSART - DESIRE ART PRINT Dive into the world of JustMikeysArt with "Desire," a steamy portrayal of masculine eroticism. Three figures entwined in a passionate embrace, their tongues meeting in a dance of desire. With cool, complementary colors that evoke a sense of intimacy, this print will leave your space ablaze with sensuality.

THE HASTINGS GALLERY - AT SUNRISE PRINT Terry Hastings' "At Sunrise" captures the male form bathed in the golden glow of dawn. Sacrificing sleep for the perfect shot, Hastings brings us a captivating image that invites us into a world of warmth and seduction. Let this print illuminate your space with its inviting radiance.

PABLO SACCINTO - MARTIN PRINT Pablo Saccinto's "Martin" exudes raw masculinity and allure. Glistening with sweat and muscle, Martin wears his hard hat with pride, teasing us with a glimpse of what lies beneath. Let this print awaken your desires and inspire fantasies yet to be explored.

JUSTMIKEYSART - NUDE YOGI ART PRINT Stretch your imagination with JustMikeysArt's "Nude Yogi." This hairy naked yogi embodies the beauty of the male form in all its flexibility. Whether you honor yoga or simply appreciate the nude male physique, this print radiates wellness and sensuality in equal measure.

CODY SILVER - ORGYPORGY SIGNED RISOGRAPH ART PRINT Embark on an erotic journey with Cody Silver's "Orgyporgy." Filled with unadulterated passion and desire, this risograph print invites you to indulge in a feast for the eyes. Signed by the artist himself, each viewing unveils new details, keeping the allure alive.

ANDY SKLAR - FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS: POOL POP PRINT Andy Sklar's "Pool Pop" captures the congenial sensuality of queer camaraderie. With hulking figures basking in the sun, this print exudes a subtle yet undeniable sexiness. Dive into the inviting waters of Palm Springs and join the camaraderie.

JUSTMIKEYSART - CIGAR PAPI ART PRINT Mikey Serrano returns with "Cigar Papi," a perennial favorite that commands attention. With a cigar between his lips and a provocative pose, this naked papi demands submission and surrender. Prepare to be captivated by his allure.

PABLO SACCINTO - FURIA PRINT Feel the intensity of Pablo Saccinto's "Furia," where homoeroticism meets the raw energy of contact sports. Clad in sweaty jockstraps, this boxer invites you to enter the ring and go a few rounds. Let the adrenaline rush of desire consume you.

THE HASTINGS GALLERY - MAN WITH HAT Terry Hastings offers a classic reinterpretation with "Man With Hat." Inspired by David Hockney, this print captures a moment of surprise and anticipation. With a practically nude gentleman and his unsuspecting lover, let this print spark your imagination.