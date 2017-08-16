Nicole Kidman Looks Unrecognizable in New Queer Feminist Role

We are SO excited to see Kidman shine!

Nicole Kidman doesn’t look like her usual glamorous self for her upcoming role in season two’s Top of the Lake: China Girl. Kidman is playing Julia Edwards, a queer feminist estranged from her husband and daughter after an affair with a female teacher from her daughter’s school.

Teaming up with esteemed director Jane Campion, Kidman is very excited to be playing this role.

“She (Edwards) is an amazing character that Jane wrote,” Kidman said. “Jane said to me, ‘I want you to play this character (Edwards). It’s the kind of role where you shine the most.’”

Kidman continued, “I’m a character actor — I’ve always been a character actor. Doing this role reminds me of when I did Virginia Woolfe in The Hours.” (For which she won at Academy Award for Best Actress in 2003!)

Check out this season’s preview for Top of the Lake: China Girl.